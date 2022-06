The saga continues. The biggest eyesore in Albany just seems intent on hovering over the city in its current ever-deteriorating condition. The sprawling 11 story concrete structure has sat abandoned along 787 for decades. It was most recently purchased by Evan Blum, who owns a Harlem based salvage business, in 2017. At the time, he had plans of rehabbing the building and turning part of it into an art gallery.

ALBANY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO