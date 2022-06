Zendaya is sending all of the love to her man, Tom Holland, on his birthday! The Euphoria star, 25, took to Instagram on Wednesday, June 1, to adoringly wish her boyfriend a happy 26th birthday and share a rare glimpse into their relationship with a sweet snap of the duo. "Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest <3," Zendaya wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of the couple snuggled up. Fans went wild in the comment section with one fan gushing, "THIS IS ACTUALLY THE CUTEST THING," and another writing, "tom and zendaya = best people in...

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO