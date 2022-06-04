ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

ID WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

KULR8
 3 days ago

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. .Another round of widespread heavy rain will move through eastern. Washington and northern Idaho late tonight through Sunday. Soils are. fairly saturated and will see additional precipitation. Flash. Flooding will be of high concern especially near recent burn scars. which...

www.kulr8.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 28 Spokane

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. – Right now, the National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for west central Benewah County in the Panhandle of Idaho, Northeastern Whitman County in eastern Washington and southeastern Spokane County in northeastern Washington. The severe thunderstorm warning is in place until 6:00 p.m. Be...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Flash Flooding possible for parts of Spokane County and North Idaho

* WHAT…Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be. * WHERE…Portions of Idaho, including the following counties,. Bonner, Kootenai, Lewis and Nez Perce. Portions of Washington,. including the following counties, Asotin, Chelan, Ferry, Garfield,. Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane and Stevens. * WHEN…Through this evening. * IMPACTS…Excessive...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
City
Asotin, WA
City
Okanogan, WA
City
Chelan, WA
State
Idaho State
State
Washington State
KULR8

WY WFO RAPID CITY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

————— SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING. ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN WESTON COUNTY. WILL EXPIRE AT 300 PM MDT... The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until...
RAPID CITY, SD
FOX 28 Spokane

SLIDESHOW: Thunderstorm rolls across Spokane, brings rain and flooding

SPOKANE, Wash – Sunny warm weather quickly changed into a huge rainstorm over Spokane Sunday evening. Dark clouds dumped heavy rain which led to flooding on several streets. A flash flood warning is in place for parts of Eastern Washington and North Idaho until Sunday night. If you have...
SPOKANE, WA
KULR8

ID Missoula MT Zone Forecast

————— 415 FPUS55 KMSO 072043. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming. mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and a slight. chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation. 30 percent. Highs in the...
MISSOULA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#National Weather Service#Flash Flood#Wfo Spokane Warnings#Nez Perce
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Spokane, Whitman by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-05 17:32:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-05 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Spokane; Whitman The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Benewah County in the Panhandle of Idaho Northeastern Whitman County in eastern Washington Southeastern Spokane County in northeastern Washington * Until 600 PM PDT. * At 531 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 19 miles north of Colfax, or 28 miles north of Pullman, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Tekoa, Oakesdale, Latah and Tensed. This includes U.S. Highway 95 in Idaho between mile markers 382 and 388. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KULR8

MT WFO GREAT FALLS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Fergus,. southwestern Blaine and east central Chouteau Counties through 715 PM. MDT... At 642 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16. miles northeast of Geraldine, or 30 miles south of Big...
GREAT FALLS, MT
Coeur d'Alene Press

Cool, wet weather likely to continue

COEUR d'ALENE — It rained enough in Coeur d'Alene the first few days of June to last for the entire month. Climatologist Cliff Harris said Monday it has already rained 1.85 inches in June. Normal for the month is 1.93. "This day isn't over," he said, referencing more showers...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Flood Watch
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
104.3 WOW Country

These are the Top 25 lowest-earning counties in Idaho

When it comes to earning money, we Americans and Idahoans have been on a seemingly never-ending financial rollercoaster ever since 2019/2020. We’ve hit extremely high numbers and extremely low numbers that, according to Stacker, haven’t “been seen since the Great Depression.”. Regarding Idaho, Stacker says... “Where you...
IDAHO STATE
KIVI-TV

Dark and stormy weekend ahead for southern and central Idaho

Friday afternoon, dark clouds started to roll into our region as a low-pressure system from the Pacific Northwest sends waves of activity towards Idaho. This Friday evening expect mixed precipitation and isolated thunderstorms in eastern Oregon, southwestern and central Idaho. The activity will weaken towards the later hours, but previews an active Saturday in these areas.
KULR8

Montana reports 8 fentanyl deaths between May 22-June 1

The following is press release from RiverStone Health:. Billings, MT – Eight people between the ages of 24 and 60 died of fentanyl overdoses in Montana between May 22 and June 1, including one person in Yellowstone County. Other deaths occurred in Custer, Cascade, Gallatin, Lake and Lewis and Clark counties.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bonner, Kootenai, Shoshone by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 18:05:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-03 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Lake Pend Oreille, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bonner; Kootenai; Shoshone The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Bonner County in the Panhandle of Idaho Northwestern Shoshone County in the Panhandle of Idaho North central Kootenai County in the Panhandle of Idaho * Until 530 PM PDT. * At 504 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Athol, or 16 miles southeast of Priest River, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Athol, Clark Fork, East Hope, Hope, Cocolalla, Laclede, Bayview, Careywood and Granite. This includes U.S. Highway 95 in Idaho between mile markers 446 and 462. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Chronicle

Inslee Talks Guns, COVID, Dam Breaching and Hanford

Keeping gun companies immune from liability makes no sense, said Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, when asked about mass shootings at a news briefing in Tri-Cities this week. He said he'll be looking at measures to protect against shootings. And he also answered questions about his study on breaching the lower Snake River dams, inadequate money for Hanford nuclear reservation cleanup and COVID-19.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy