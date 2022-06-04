ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nottingham Forest want England keeper Nick Pope after Premier League promotion but relegated Burnley want £40million

By Alan Nixon
 3 days ago

NOTTINGHAM FOREST are ready to try their luck with a low bid for Burnley’s England keeper Nick Pope.

The Premier League new-boys want the impressive shot-stopper, who is keen to stay in the top-flight after the Clarets dropped down.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g38Ld_0g0iRTB800
Nick Pope could be set to depart Burnley after the club were relegated to the Championship Credit: Reuters

Pope, 30, is valued at £40million and also fancied by promoted Fulham but neither of the outfits plan to go to that figure for their target.

Sources close to Pope think they can force through a deal at closer to £10m but that is being laughed off at Turf Moor.

But a compromise figure could be reached in the coming weeks.

Burnley will sell at the right price and potential boss Vincent Kompany would ask old club Manchester City for Arijanet Muric, 23.

The Kosovo international, who had a loan spell at Forest in 2019-20, was in Turkey on loan last season and Kompany rates him highly.

Meanwhile, Forest will have to wait on a decision from Manchester United on promotion hero James Garner.

The Reds want Garner for a third time, either on loan or as a full-time buy following their return to the Premier League — with the midfielder outstanding in their run.

However, he is going back to United and will definitely be in Erik ten Hag’s squad when pre-season training and games begin.

Forest are still optimistic that they lead the queue for Garner.

But that will mean waiting for an answer and possibly starting the season without him.

Boss Steve Cooper will need to shelve moves for alternatives until that point but Forest may be willing to take that gamble.

