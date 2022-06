The new LUNA records gains amidst controversy, “Big Short” investor Michael Burry and author Robert Kiyosaki weigh in on recession, depression, and looming civil unrest. To top it all off, Bank of America’s CEO said “we have hundreds of patents on blockchain” but that regulations are blocking the institution from engaging in crypto. This is your bite-sized digest of this week’s hottest stories from Bitcoin.com News. Let’s dig in.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO