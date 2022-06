It was business as usual at Chester's Laserwash on Broad Street Monday, but the night before is what residents are calling a "danger zone." "It’s over 100 to 200 cars, and they’re playing loud music that actually rattles my windows," said Charlene Gray, who lives in the neighborhood. "The music is excruciatingly loud and they don’t have any decency or respect about us having to get up in the morning. We all work."

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO