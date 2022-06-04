Moon Knight season 2: Is there hope for renewal this year?

Luke Cage star Mike Colter responded to those revival rumors. It seems he has not been informed of any plans for a Netflix Defender-Verse reunion right now. Marvel fans have been wondering if they could see all of the Defenders in the MCU after Charlie Cox's grand return in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Well, Colter has seen the fans' cries and decided to respond during an appearance on The View. They asked him all about a social media post that united Krysten Ritter with her old co-star. The Jessica Jones star posted the photo and people went bananas. However, the Luke Cage actor says that was a mere coincidence. In fact, he argues that they live pretty close to each other. But, the hosts seem to believe that he's weaving a tall tale to throw fans off of the scent. Check out his story right here.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO