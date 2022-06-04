ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moon Knight season 2: Is there hope for renewal this year?

cartermatt.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re a stretch of time away from the end of season 1 now, so is this the right spot to think about a Moon Knight season 2? There is at least some hope of it happening…. The first thing that we’ll admit here, though, is that trying to sift your way...

cartermatt.com

ComicBook

Marvel's Luke Cage Star Mike Colter Responds to Revival Rumors

Luke Cage star Mike Colter responded to those revival rumors. It seems he has not been informed of any plans for a Netflix Defender-Verse reunion right now. Marvel fans have been wondering if they could see all of the Defenders in the MCU after Charlie Cox's grand return in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Well, Colter has seen the fans' cries and decided to respond during an appearance on The View. They asked him all about a social media post that united Krysten Ritter with her old co-star. The Jessica Jones star posted the photo and people went bananas. However, the Luke Cage actor says that was a mere coincidence. In fact, he argues that they live pretty close to each other. But, the hosts seem to believe that he's weaving a tall tale to throw fans off of the scent. Check out his story right here.
MOVIES
TVLine

The Flash EP Would Love to Rescue the Imprisoned, Cancelled Legends, But....

Click here to read the full article. Fact: Sara, Ava et al. were in the custody of the Time Police when what would be Legends of Tomorrow‘s final season came to a close. Fact: The Flash is the last remaining Arrowverse series whose characters regularly interacted with the Legends. Proposition: What if The Flash next season had a “crossover” of sorts in which Barry & Co. get wind of their friends being jailed, and stage a superheroic prison break? Out of the 19 dramas The CW aired this TV season, Legends ranked No. 9 in audience and trailed only All American, The Flash...
TV SERIES
Collider

Marvel's Least Wanted: The 'Agents of SHIELD' Spin-off You Never Saw

Though it never became ABC’s answer to NCIS or as much of a must-see for the general public as the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. carved out a fine existence for its time on the air. Running for a more than respectable seven seasons and 136 episodes, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. accumulated a decent fanbase and, unlike so many sci-fi broadcast TV programs, even managed to go out on its own terms with a pre-planned series finale. However, that doesn’t mean every one of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s ambitions managed to come to fruition. Case in point: plans for a high-profile spin-off entitled Marvel’s Most Wanted, starring two former lead cast members of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, sputtered out.
TV SERIES
Collider

'What We Do in the Shadows' Season 4 Trailer Teases an Epic Dance-Off

FX has moved full steam ahead with the fourth season of their hit series What We Do in the Shadows, and has finally brought forth the first trailer for the new season. The quick clip offers a glimpse at a rave that the main crew attends, with even baby Colin (Mark Proksch) in tow. The new season premieres with its first two episodes on FX on Tuesday, July 12, with the episodes landing the next day on Hulu.
TV SERIES
#Marvel#The Winter Soldier
CNET

'The Boys' Season 3 Review: The Perfect Antidote to Marvel Fatigue

One of the best TV shows about superheroes is focused on how toxic our obsession is with them. Kicking off its third season, The Boys splashes even more blood, gore, profanity, nudity and sex onto its boundary-free canvas. At this point, the Prime Video show's shock value might be at risk of diminishing returns. But no. It turns out there's plenty more taboo material to cover: A superhero shrinks down and climbs inside another person's body part, evoking the Ant-Man-Thanos theory from Avengers: Endgame.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff ‘6666’ Moves From Paramount+ To Paramount Network

Click here to read the full article. Paramount is moving one of its upcoming Yellowstone spinoffs from its streaming service to linear. 6666, from Taylor Sheridan, is moving to Paramount Network, having originally been announced as a Paramount+ original. Paramount sources said that as it produces and develops these series, it is regularly thinking about how to maximise the release strategy and being nimble is key. The series takes place when Comanches still ruled West Texas and no ranch in America is more steeped in the history of the West than the 6666. Still operating as it did two centuries before, and encompassing...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Gotham Knights Trailer: Misha Collins' Harvey Dent Breaks Some Bat News

Click here to read the full article. With Batman dead and Gotham City descending into chaos, a new generation of heroes assembles in the first trailer for The CW’s upcoming series, Gotham Knights. The sneak peek, which dropped on Tuesday, features Supernatural alum Misha Collins as Harvey Dent — aka the villain Two-Face — informing Turner Hayes (played by Oscar Morgan) of his father’s untimely demise. Per the series’ official logline, “Batman is dead, and a powder keg has ignited Gotham City without the Dark Knight to protect it. In the wake of Bruce Wayne’s murder, his adopted son Turner Hayes is...
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

She-Hulk Finally Unveils First Trailer and Release Date

MCU fans have been looking forward to the She-Hulk series ever since it was announced back in 2019 as part of the upcoming Disney+ MCU slate. The series has been in the works for a while now with production wrapped in August last year. Now, after a very long wait, we finally have our first full look at the highly-anticipated MCU series.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Mike Colter Says He ‘Doesn’t Know’ If He’ll Return To Marvel After Photo With Krysten Ritter

Mike Colter opened up about how he’s not totally sure if Marvel has any plans to bring him back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, during an interview on The View on Friday, June 3. The 45-year-old actor dodged a question from host Sara Haines, about a photo that his co-star Krysten Ritter, 40, posted to her Instagram of the two hanging out! Sara mentioned to Mike that the post had gotten fans excited about the possibility of seeing more Luke Cage in the MCU. “Fans think this means you may be back for another season, but supposedly, you’re acting a little cagey,” she said, but he said he had no idea and swore the selfie was just a chance encounter.
MOVIES
GamesRadar

New Thor: Love and Thunder clip sees Jane Foster in action as Mighty Thor

A new Thor: Love and Thunder clip has debuted at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, and it sees Natalie Portman's Jane Foster in action as Mighty Thor. In the video, which you can see below, Chris Hemsworth's thunder god tries to call Mjolnir to him, but the hammer isn't listening. At last, it seems to be in his reach, but it soon flies into the hands of another: the Mighty Thor herself, AKA Jane.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Sandman Trailer and Release Date Revealed at Netflix Geeked Week

Netflix has been releasing a bunch of new looks at multiple of their upcoming series and films during the annual Geek Week celebration. We have yet to receive the first full look at DC Comics and Vertigo's upcoming live-action The Sandman series, and the streaming service has officially changed that. During Geek Week, Netflix officially revealed the first full trailer for the series and revealed its release date.
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Sandman’ Netflix Series Unveils August Premiere Date and Mystical New Teaser

Click here to read the full article. “The Sandman,” Netflix’s highly anticipated adaptation of the critically-acclaimed fantasy comic book series, will premiere Aug. 5. The news was announced out of a Netflix Geeked Week panel that featured the cast and producers of the series and was moderated by Felicia Day. In addition to the date announcement, the panel also unveiled a new teaser for the upcoming series. The teaser shows the main character Morpheus (Tom Sturridge), or Dream, the king and personification of dreams and all that is not reality, as he is trapped and imprisoned by a group of sorcerers. In...
TV SERIES
Deadline

John DiMaggio, Who Voices Potty-Mouthed Robot Bender On ‘Futurama,’ Says He Did Not Get A Raise After “Bendergate” Standoff With Disney

Click here to read the full article. Futurama voice actor John DiMaggio revealed he got respect but no more money after his salary standoff with Disney and Hulu last winter, a dispute he dubbed #bendergate. DiMaggio, who plays Bender, the show’s degenerate robot, made the revelation to attendees at Phoenix Fan Fusion last week. “People are like, ‘I’m so glad you got more money!'” DiMaggio said according to Slashfilm, “I didn’t get more money. But what I did get was a lot of respect, and a lot of head nods from people who are like, ‘Yo bro, I see you and thank...
TV SERIES
Parade

'Wednesday' On Netflix–Everything We Know About Wednesday Addams' Return To The Screen!

Wednesday Addams is finally back in Netflix's upcoming TV series Wednesday. While most people know the iconic Addams Family from past depictions, like the 1990s films directed by Barry Sonnenfeld and starring Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia, Christopher Lloyd and Christina Ricci as Wednesday Addams, this project is independent of all the others and a completely new take on the character.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘The Lost City’ Makes Its Streaming Debut: How to Watch the Bullock-Tatum Comedy Online

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s adventure comedy “The Lost City” arrives on Paramount+ today, following a surprise box office success last month. The action flick took down “The Batman” with a $31 million debut when it hit theaters on March 25, and now viewers can enjoy Bullock and Tatum’s captivating on-screen chemistry — and even a tease at Tatum’s bare butt — from the comfort of their homes. The Paramount film, directed by Aaron...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Shudder's Creepshow Gets a Comic Book Anthology From Skybound

Skybound is adapting the Shudder TV series Creepshow into a comic book anthology. The five-issue anthology will expand the worldwide phenomenon that started with George A. Romero and Stephen King's 1982 film and continued with Shudder's anthology series helmed by Greg Nicotero, which is heading into its fourth season. Each issue of the Creepshow comic will feature a different creative team, bringing in talent from the world of comics, film, television, and beyond. The first issue will launch on September 21st with the collaboration being brokered by the global licensing IP accelerator Striker Entertainment.
COMICS
Polygon

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl just got voice acting

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is about to become a lot more lively. Developers Ludosity and Fair Play Labs announced that the game is getting a free new update that will add voice acting on Monday. The update includes the original actors behind headliners SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star and is available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Windows PC platforms simultaneously. The Nintendo Switch update will be released “soon,” a tweet from the official account said.
VIDEO GAMES

