Chris Evans has become iconic in the role of Captain America ever since he started playing him in 2011. A lot of fans would even say at this point that they can't imagine any actor play the Marvel hero besides him. Prior to his casting, there were several known actors who were in contention for the role such as John Krasinski and Ryan Phillippe. Supernatural star Jensen Ackles was also rumored to be among the names on the list. But is true at all that he was in the running?

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO