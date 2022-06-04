ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranston, RI

'Victim of the system': Protest demands change after death of ex-Slater Hospital patient

By Katherine Gregg, The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1He16H_0g0iOawc00

CRANSTON — Friends and family of the late Charlene Liberty — including her mother, sister, brother and 22-year-old daughter — gathered outside the Rhode Island state hospital in grief and anger on Saturday morning.

In their words and in their hand-painted signs, they asked how a patient placed on one-on-one observation — the highest level of observation for any patient "until they day of her release" — was able to stockpile the pills she used to overdose while she was still in the hospital, get hold of — and swallow — the top of a razor and then get "released into society."

"Neglect," said the sign carried by her aunt, Jo Ann Liberty.

"R.I.P. Charlene Liberty," said the sign her daughter Breanna Liberty Policastro, of Pawtucket, carried.

"We will continue your fight for JUSTICE against inhumane treatment from the system. Your death will not be in vain."

Charlene Liberty died on April 7, 2022, less than two months after she was discharged from the psychiatric wing of Eleanor Slater Hospital under circumstances that are being investigated by Disability Rights Rhode Island.

There has been no official ruling on the cause of Liberty's death.

But based on the known history so far, Disability Rights Rhode Island opened an investigation into "Ms. Liberty’s treatment, discharge, and death.”

Hospital officials stand by discharge plan

In an opinion piece that ran in Saturday's Journal, Elinore McCance-Katz, the chief medical officer of the hospital, and Barry Wall, the director of forensic services, disputed "recently reported public statements [that] have suggested that the hospital ... releases patients without plans for continued treatment or an established network to provide continued care."

"This could not be further from the truth," they wrote.

Opinion/McCance-Katz and Wall:Building a system of behavioral health care for Rhode Islanders

"The court must approve the discharge of all court-ordered patients and include discharge plans with ongoing recommended treatment," they wrote.

But the family and friends of the late Charlene Liberty — and Disability Rights Rhode Island, a watchdog group with federally authorized investigative powers — contend that the 38-year-old Liberty died a "victim of the system."

Days before her release, a psychiatrist signed a statement warning that Liberty's "unsupervised presence in the community would create a likelihood of ... substantial harm to herself or others."

The psychiatrist's Feb. 1 statement — independently obtained by The Journal — was based on her history of self-harm and "suicidal behaviors, including swallowing razor blades, hitting her head against walls, and overdosing on medications."

“Charlene Liberty was hospitalized at Eleanor Slater Hospital and was abruptly discharged on February 10, 2022," Morna Murray, director of Disability Rights Rhode Island, said in a statement to The Journal on May 11.

She was released to her mother's care in Cranston "without sufficient community supports," according to the watchdog group.

"We vow to not let her death be in vain as we investigate the failures of the systems that are intended to protect the most vulnerable among us, and instead too often lead to harm and even death," Murray wrote.

A prisoner before she was a patient

Charlene Liberty had a troubled history.

She was a prisoner before she was a patient and the lead plaintiff in the class-action lawsuit Liberty v. Rhode Island Department of Corrections, according to Murray.

The lawsuit pending in U.S. District Court alleges that the state prison system "subject(s) hundreds of people to prolonged solitary confinement in tiny, frequently filthy cells where they are kept locked down for 22 to 24 hours a day for weeks, months, and even years at a time ... (with) little human contact or access to exercise, fresh air and sunlight."

Solitary confinement:A key part of the RI prison system or 'inhuman and cruel'?

'Inhumane and hazardous':Advocates protest conditions at ACI as COVID pandemic continues

In Liberty's case, the lawsuit alleges: "The conditions in solitary confinement [drove] Ms. Liberty to engage in serious self-injurious behaviors, including multiple suicide attempts."

"Exacerbating her mental health problems, Defendants ... ordered that she be placed in leg shackles and belly chains, as well as a restraint chair, and that pepper-spray be used to address self-harm behaviors."

From the prison she was sent to the state hospital, which the family initially welcomed, according to her sister, Elisha Liberty.

Elisha Liberty said the family was largely unaware of the severity of the problems her sister faced until after she died, because they were all very careful about what they said, out of concern about being overheard.

But she said they were aware Charlene felt she was overmedicated, "and didn't feel right in her head. She couldn't think straight. And it made her feel, like fuzzy and careless."

'Those who cannot speak for themselves depend on us'

Elisha Liberty organized the protest that brought more than a dozen people to the sidewalk outside the Benton Center, on the Eleanor Slater Hospital's Cranston campus.

"Let's stop the abuse and neglect that happens at Eleanor Slater Hospital," she wrote in a Facebook post, announcing the event in advance.

"May Charlene’s death bring change to the future treatments by the doctors, nurses and staff that work there. Those who cannot speak for themselves depend on us."

Paul Rianna, an outspoken activist against the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers, was among those who turned out. He has mounted an independent campaign for governor.

Comments / 2

Richard Barth
2d ago

After her death the family is upset. Where the hell was the family before, seems to me none of them could be bothered until she dies. why weren't you looking in on her, taking care of her.

Reply
3
Related
Uprise RI

Rhode Island is facing a mental health crisis and the General Assembly needs to act, say workers

Frontline staff at Butler Hospital on Blackstone Blvd in Providence hit picketed on Friday to call for urgent intervention in what Rhode Island healthcare officials have deemed a “mental health state of emergency.” They are calling on the General Assembly to invest funding from the American Rescue Act Fund to expand Butler’s capacity to treat the growing number of individuals who need help.
PROVIDENCE, RI
1420 WBSM

Bristol County Mom Loses Rights to Child in Court Decision

The state's Supreme Judicial Court has upheld a Bristol County Juvenile Court decision removing the parental rights of a county mother whose son was born addicted to opioids. Massachusetts' highest court published a decision on Tuesday affirming the termination of the mother's parental rights and granting permanent guardianship to the child's paternal grandmother.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cranston, RI
Health
City
Pawtucket, RI
Cranston, RI
Society
City
Cranston, RI
State
Rhode Island State
ecori.org

Car Culture Drives Rhode Island’s Climate Inaction

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation decided to rebuild the 6-10 Connector in basically the same manner it was originally constructed in the 1950s, with some pedestrian and bicycle accommodations sprinkled in. Other plans that were better for the city of Providence, public health, and the environment were passed over in favor of internal combustion engines. (Frank Carini/ecoRI News)
PROVIDENCE, RI
mybackyardnews.com

HOPE HARVEST JOINS FARM FRESH RHODE ISLAND

Hope’s Harvest Joins Farm Fresh RI to Provide Hunger Relief Programming. Providence, RI — Farm Fresh Rhode Island and Hope’s Harvest are proud to announce that as of June 2022, Hope’s Harvest is officially the home for all hunger relief programming at Farm Fresh RI. Hunger...
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solitary Confinement#After Death#Patient Abuse#State Hospital#Protest#Ex Slater Hospital#Neglect#Eleanor Slater Hospital
ABC6.com

Rhode Island health officials investigating partly treated wastewater discharge

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management announced on Sunday their investigating the discharge of partly treated wastewater from the Woonsocket treatment plant. DEM is advising residents to refrain from recreational water activities including swimming, wading, canoeing, kayaking, rowing, and fishing. The affected area starts...
WOONSOCKET, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Schools in Rhode Island and Massachusetts receive threats from same suspect

A list of schools in southern New England were the victim of threats. According to Providence Public Schools, several schools in Rhode Island and Massachusetts received threatening phone calls from the same person on Friday morning. Officials stated that it is believed that the threats were not credible, but felt it was important to keep families informed during this tense time.
johnstonsunrise.net

Rhode Island National Guard 'Attack Company' deploys to Southeast Asia

The Rhode Island National Guard hosted a departure ceremony for Alpha Company, 1-182nd Infantry Battalion, nicknamed “Attack” Company, at the Army Aviation Support Facility on Quonset Air National Guard Base on Memorial Day. The approximately 100 Soldiers of the Infantry Company, commanded by Capt. Timothy O’Leary, are deploying...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Protests
iheart.com

State Says Recreation On Blackstone River Should Wait

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management is advising people again not to recreate in the Blackstone River because of a discharge of partially-treated sewage. The DEM says the discharge came from the Woonsocket Regional Wastewater Treatment Facility over the weekend. This last happened in late March. The advisory is...
Westerly Sun

Charlestown's Meghan Jeffrey receives a gift from Make-A-Wish

Charlestown resident and wish recipient Meghan Jeffrey, 18, was a featured guest at the Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island's 10th annual Evening of Wishes, held at WaterFire Arts Center in Providence recently. The event raised over $390,000 to support the granting of life-changing wishes for Rhode Island children with critical illnesses.
CHARLESTOWN, RI
Uprise RI

A protest in Barrington shouts: No more!

Members and allies of Barrington Interfaith Partners, including the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival, Riverside Covenant Church, Saint James Lutheran Church, Saint John’s Episcopal Church, Saints Matthew and Mark Episcopal Church, Sisters of Mercy and Temple Habonim stood outside the Barrington Congregational Church on Sunday for about an hour on a host on intersecting evils.
BARRINGTON, RI
The Providence Journal

The Providence Journal

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
683K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Providence, RI from The Providence Journal.

 http://providencejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy