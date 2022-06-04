Child struck by car in St. Cloud hit-and-run, police seek information

The St. Cloud Police Department is urging anyone to reach out with information leading to a vehicle that allegedly hit a child in St. Cloud Friday.

Officers responded to the intersection of 7th Avenue South and 11th Street South in St. Cloud around 6:45 p.m. Friday for a hit and run with injuries. A child who had been struck by a car was located when officers arrived. Officers learned the child was on a skateboard traveling south on 7th Avenue when he was hit by a car traveling west on 11th Street. The car did not stop and left the area, according to the release.

The child was brought to the hospital by Mayo Ambulance with injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening.

Witnesses saw the car flee the scene and described it as a silver four-door sedan, according to the release. The car should have some front-end damage near or under the front bumper.

Anyone with information can contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200 or the Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301 or www.tricountycrimestoppers.org.