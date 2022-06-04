ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Child struck by car in St. Cloud hit-and-run, police seek information

By Times staff report
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mgxDM_0g0iOSpg00

The St. Cloud Police Department is urging anyone to reach out with information leading to a vehicle that allegedly hit a child in St. Cloud Friday.

Officers responded to the intersection of 7th Avenue South and 11th Street South in St. Cloud around 6:45 p.m. Friday for a hit and run with injuries. A child who had been struck by a car was located when officers arrived. Officers learned the child was on a skateboard traveling south on 7th Avenue when he was hit by a car traveling west on 11th Street. The car did not stop and left the area, according to the release.

The child was brought to the hospital by Mayo Ambulance with injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening.

Witnesses saw the car flee the scene and described it as a silver four-door sedan, according to the release. The car should have some front-end damage near or under the front bumper.

Anyone with information can contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200 or the Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301 or www.tricountycrimestoppers.org.

Comments / 0

Related
voiceofalexandria.com

Two people reportedly shot in central Minnesota at a city park

(St. Cloud, MN)--St. Could police say two people suffered gunshot injuries during a fight on a basketball court in a city park. K-M-S-P/T-V reports officers responded to Hawks Park Sunday at 5:05 p-m. As they were arriving they saw vehicles and people leaving the park. Witnesses said one shot had been fired. About 15 minutes later police were told two men had shown up at St. Cloud Hospital seeking treatment for gunshot wounds.
CBS Minnesota

2 Hurt In Shooting At Haws Park In St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WCCO) — Police say two people were hit during a shooting in a park in St. Cloud Sunday evening. Officers from the St. Cloud Police Department responded to Haws Park just after 5 p.m., finding multiple vehicles and people leaving the park. Officers learned someone fired a gun during a fight, and that someone had possibly been hit. No victims were found at the scene, nor was a suspect. Around 5:20 p.m., two men showed up at a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds. A 21-year-old man had been shot in the buttocks, and a 28-year-old man’s arm was grazed by a bullet. Police say the shooting was not random, and it is under investigation.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Idaho State Journal

Authorities: Two women arrested after state police find nearly 2,000 fentanyl pills in SUV on I-15 in East Idaho

IDAHO FALLS — Two Minnesota women and two non-U.S. citizen men were arrested on Sunday after state police pulled over an SUV on Interstate 15 in the Idaho Falls area and found nearly 2,000 fentanyl pills inside, authorities said. Cyndie Chavez, 38, and Virginia Adams, 36, are currently being held at the Bonneville County Jail on several charges after state troopers found the fentanyl along with meth, marijuana and a loaded firearm in the Hyundai Santa Fe the women were traveling in, state police said. ...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Sedan, MN
City
Saint Cloud, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Crime Stoppers
CBS Minnesota

Skateboarding Boy, 7, Hurt In St. Cloud Hit-And-Run

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in St. Cloud are searching for a driver after a hit-and-run Friday where a 7-year-old boy was struck while skateboarding. The St. Cloud Police Department says the hit-and-run happened around 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of 7th Avenue South and 11 Street South, near Haws Park. The boy was riding south on 7th when he was hit by a car going west on 11th Street. The car did not stop after the collision and fled the area immediately. (credit: St. Cloud Police) Emergency crews brought the boy to a hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive. Witnesses described the suspect car as a silver four-door sedan. Investigators say the car should have sustained front-end damage. Anyone with information on the crash in asked to call St. Cloud police at 320-251-1200 or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 1-800-255-1301.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Woman, 49, Arrested In Connection With Homicide At St. Paul Senior Living Apartment

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — St. Paul police say they have arrested a woman in connection with a homicide at a senior living apartment building on Friday. The 49-year-old woman was arrested on the 1500 block of Chicago Avenue South in Minneapolis on Sunday, police said. She is being held at the Ramsey County Jail. WCCO-TV typically does not identify those arrested until they have been formally charged. Officers were responding to a welfare check Friday at 7 p.m. when they found a man in his 50s, dead from a gunshot wound, in an apartment on the 700 block of East Seventh Street.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
kttn.com

Teenager rolls SUV south of Savanah demolishing vehicle

A St. Joseph resident received serious injuries when the sports utility vehicle she was driving overturned south of Savannah. Nineteen-year-old London Ramseier was taken to Mosaic Medical Center in St. Joseph. The crash happened early Sunday five miles south of Savannah on Route DD as the southbound SUV left the...
SAVANNAH, MO
WEAU-TV 13

1 person dead after 2-vehicle crash in St. Croix County, 1 arrested

SOMERSET TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in St. Croix County and another is arrested. According to a media release by the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, authorities received a report around 10:58 p.m. on June 1 of a two-vehicle crash with injuries at the intersection of South Highway 35 and County Highway H in Somerset Township.
CBS Minnesota

Man Found In Burning Vehicle In Waite Park Identified As Musa Sabriye

WAITE PARK, Minn. (WCCO) – The man who was found dead inside a burning vehicle early Monday outside of St. Cloud has been identified as Musa Sabriye. According to Waite Park police, officers and firefighters responded to a car fire just before 1 a.m. on the 1500 block of Country Road 6. There they found a vehicle “fully engulfed in flames.” The body and vehicle were so badly damaged that neither was initially identifiable, police said. On Friday, police added that they do not yet know what caused Sabriye’s death, and it’s too early to know if a crime was committed. At a press conference,...
WAITE PARK, MN
KARE 11

2 men killed, woman injured in Highway 65 crash near New Richmond

ST CROIX FALLS, Wis. — Two men died on Saturday in a crash on Highway 65 in Wisconsin, according to the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office. Officials say the two-vehicle crash at 2000 Highway 65, just north of New Richmond in western Wisconsin, was called in at about noon Saturday.
MIX 108

A Son Rescued His Father Who Was Thrown From Their Boat On Northern Minnesota Lake

Boating season is upon us and many people all over the state of Minnesota and Wisconsin are eager to get their boats in the water and enjoy being out on lakes and rivers after a very long winter, but we all know that anything can happen in a blink of an eye. One man from Minnesota found that out the hard way yesterday, as he and his son were on their boat in Lake Vermilion.
DULUTH, MN
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
203K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information from Central Minnesota.

 http://sctimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy