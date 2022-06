Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham sees a lot of himself in fellow edge rusher Haason Reddick. Both were first-round draft picks built with a lot of promise. Both also struggled early in their careers before eventually putting it all together, with both becoming the impact players. Now, with Reddick signing with the Eagles in free agency, the two have a chance to line up next to each other this season.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO