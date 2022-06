WASHINGTON — The son of a Black woman shot and killed by a white supremacist begged members of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday to take action against such domestic terrorism. The gunman in Buffalo, New York, was motivated by the “great replacement theory,” a racist conspiracy theory that claims growing numbers of immigrants […] The post ‘My mom’s life mattered’: Son of Black shooting victim urges Congress to act appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.

