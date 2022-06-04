2022 NBA mock drafts: Oklahoma City Thunder June draft projections
The 2022 NBA draft creeps closer as it is less than three weeks away on June 23. This means that mock draft season is now more active than ever during this time of the year. Oklahoma City Thunder fans might have more than average invested interest into who draft experts have mocked to the team with its four top-34 picks due to their knowledge and intel on draft prospects.
Right now, it looks like Gonzaga forward Chet Holmgren will soon be calling Oklahoma City his home as it is a near consensus across the board that he will be the selection at No. 2.
Let’s take a look at some of the more noteworthy mock drafts and who they have the Thunder taking at second, 12th, 30th and 34th overall.
Projections for 2nd overall in 2022 first round
No. 2: Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga
Jonathan Wasserman, Bleacher Report, No. 2: Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga
NBADraft.net, No. 2: Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga
Raphielle Johnson, Yahoo! Sports, No. 2: Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga
Cody Taylor, Rookie Wire, No. 2: Jabari Smith Jr., Auburn
Tankathon, No. 2: Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga
Projections for 12th overall in 2022 first round
No. 12: Ousmane Dieng, NZ Breakers
Jonathan Wasserman, Bleacher Report, No. 12: Jalen Duren, Memphis
NBADraft.net, No. 12: Tari Eason, LSU
Raphielle Johnson, Yahoo! Sports, No. 12: Ousmane Dieng, NZ Breakers
Cody Taylor, Rookie Wire, No. 12: AJ Griffin, Duke
Tankathon, No. 12: Johnny Davis, Wisconsin
Projections for 30th overall in 2022 first round
No. 30: Blake Wesley, Notre Dame
Jonathan Wasserman, Bleacher Report, No. 30: Blake Wesley, Notre Dame
NBADraft.net, No. 30: Caleb Houstan, Michigan
Raphielle Johnson, Yahoo! Sports, No. 30: MarJon Beauchamp, G League Ignite
Cody Taylor, Rookie Wire, No. 30: Dalen Terry, Arizona
Tankathon, No. 30: Jalen Williams, Santa Clara
Projections for 34th overall in 2022 second round
No. 34: Kendall Brown, Baylor
Jonathan Wasserman, Bleacher Report, No. 34: Christian Koloko, Arizona
NBADraft.net, No. 34: Kennedy Chandler, Tennessee
Raphielle Johnson, Yahoo! Sports, No. 34: Wendell Moore Jr., Duke
Cody Taylor, Rookie Wire, No. 34: Patrick Baldwin Jr., Milwaukee
Tankathon, No. 34: Ismael Kamagate, Paris Basketball
