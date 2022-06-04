2022 NBA mock drafts: Oklahoma City Thunder June draft projections

The 2022 NBA draft creeps closer as it is less than three weeks away on June 23. This means that mock draft season is now more active than ever during this time of the year. Oklahoma City Thunder fans might have more than average invested interest into who draft experts have mocked to the team with its four top-34 picks due to their knowledge and intel on draft prospects.

Right now, it looks like Gonzaga forward Chet Holmgren will soon be calling Oklahoma City his home as it is a near consensus across the board that he will be the selection at No. 2.

Let’s take a look at some of the more noteworthy mock drafts and who they have the Thunder taking at second, 12th, 30th and 34th overall.

(Credit to The Rockets Wire’s Ben DeBose for accumulating the mock drafts together. For the Houston Rockets’ version, click here.)

Projections for 2nd overall in 2022 first round

Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Jonathan Givony, ESPN,

No. 2: Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga

Jonathan Wasserman, Bleacher Report, No. 2: Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga

NBADraft.net, No. 2: Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga

Raphielle Johnson, Yahoo! Sports, No. 2: Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga

Cody Taylor, Rookie Wire, No. 2: Jabari Smith Jr., Auburn

Tankathon, No. 2: Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga

Projections for 12th overall in 2022 first round

Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Jonathan Givony, ESPN,

No. 12: Ousmane Dieng, NZ Breakers

Jonathan Wasserman, Bleacher Report, No. 12: Jalen Duren, Memphis

NBADraft.net, No. 12: Tari Eason, LSU

Raphielle Johnson, Yahoo! Sports, No. 12: Ousmane Dieng, NZ Breakers

Cody Taylor, Rookie Wire, No. 12: AJ Griffin, Duke

Tankathon, No. 12: Johnny Davis, Wisconsin

Projections for 30th overall in 2022 first round

Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Jonathan Givony, ESPN,

No. 30: Blake Wesley, Notre Dame

Jonathan Wasserman, Bleacher Report, No. 30: Blake Wesley, Notre Dame

NBADraft.net, No. 30: Caleb Houstan, Michigan

Raphielle Johnson, Yahoo! Sports, No. 30: MarJon Beauchamp, G League Ignite

Cody Taylor, Rookie Wire, No. 30: Dalen Terry, Arizona

Tankathon, No. 30: Jalen Williams, Santa Clara

Projections for 34th overall in 2022 second round

Jonathan Givony, ESPN,

No. 34: Kendall Brown, Baylor

Jonathan Wasserman, Bleacher Report, No. 34: Christian Koloko, Arizona

NBADraft.net, No. 34: Kennedy Chandler, Tennessee

Raphielle Johnson, Yahoo! Sports, No. 34: Wendell Moore Jr., Duke

Cody Taylor, Rookie Wire, No. 34: Patrick Baldwin Jr., Milwaukee

Tankathon, No. 34: Ismael Kamagate, Paris Basketball