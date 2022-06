Root tool Magisk may not be as powerful as it once was ever since Magisk Hide is all but dead, but as long as you don’t rely on apps that you need to hide the rooted status of your Android phone from, it’s still great to get more control over the device you own. And now, the tool has received a big release as part of version 25.0, which comprises a full rewrite of how the software initializes itself during the boot process.

COMPUTERS ・ 14 HOURS AGO