Michiana, MI

Isolated showers in the forecast for this evening

By John Hammersmith
abc57.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few isolated showers are impacting portions of Michiana this evening. We will see those lift further to the north through midnight tonight. A few isolated showers are possible in far northern Michiana...

www.abc57.com

Comments / 0

abc57.com

Isolated light rain possible again today

This morning a few isolated showers are impacting, primarily northern Michiana. A few off and on isolated showers will linger throughout the day. High temperatures will warm into the upper 70s to lower 80s. Tonight most of the rain will move out, then our next system arrives tomorrow afternoon. We will see scattered showers and storms move into Michiana during the late afternoon and evening. Those showers and storms will clear out during the early morning Tuesday. Tuesday afternoon partly cloudy skies are expected, so you will be able to get outside to enjoy a little sunshine. Another round of scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will arrive Wednesday afternoon and evening. Those should clear heading into the end of the work week. Next weekend rain and storm chances should remain on the isolated side. High temperatures throughout the next several days will remain in the low to mid 70s.
MICHIANA, MI
WGNtv.com

Strong T-Storm Jasper CO, IN

..A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Jasper County through 645 PM CDT... At 603 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles south of Wheatfield, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Wheatfield and Baileys Corner.
JASPER COUNTY, IN
WGNtv.com

Strong t-Storms portions of Kankakee Co, Will Co and Lake Co Indiana

.A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Will, northeastern Kankakee and southwestern Lake Counties through 600 PM CDT... Pea-sized hail and street flooding with 1-ft standing water in Kennedy Dr area near Bradley in Kankakee Co... At 517 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Grant Park, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 45 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Lowell, Beecher and Grant Park. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
KANKAKEE COUNTY, IL
The Exponent

Summer pickings at West Lafayette orchard

Ripe, red strawberries pop against the green field in front of Annie’s Orchard as families search for fruit fit to pick. The 24-year-old orchard near West Lafayette produces strawberries throughout May, with blueberries in June, peaches in July and August, with apples rounding out the harvest in late August through early October, said Annie Brummet, the owner and founder of Annie’s Orchard.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
City
Michiana, MI
abc57.com

Pine Road closed Wednesday for water main installation

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – A section of Pine Road will be closed beginning on June 8 while crews install a water main in the area. A detour will follow Mayflower or Quince Roads via Edison Road or U.S. 20. The road should be back open at the end of...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Lane restrictions on Hickory Road begin Wednesday

MISHAWAKA, Ind. – Lane restrictions on a section of Hickory Road begin on June 8, the City of Mishawaka announced. Beginning at 8 a.m., northbound traffic will be reduced to one lane on Hickory Road between McKinley Avenue and Edison Road. The lane restriction is expected to be in...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Hand-made artisan earring course to be hosted in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Michiana artisans can stop by The Botany Shop in South Bend this Saturday for a beading workshop at 10 a.m. Attendees will be provided with all of the materials necessary to create a pair of hand-made, beaded earrings with a botanical flair. The workshop is led...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WANE-TV

What’s with that big boat at the Ramada Inn?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — What’s with the boat sitting in front of the Ramada Inn on Coldwater Road?. The 45-foot houseboat that looks like it might be more at home on the River Thames is for sale, apparently, but has been moored right in front of the hotel entrance for weeks, if not months.
FORT WAYNE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNDU

TRAFFIC ALERT: Pine Road to close between Edison, US 20

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, June 8, Pine Road will be closed between Edison Road and US 20. The City of South Bend is expected to install a water main along this section on Pine Road, leading to the closure. As for the detour route, drivers will...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Rail changes coming to Elkhart should lighten traffic snarls

Changes are coming to the downtown Elkhart railroad interchange. The interchange will be moved with a $5.2 million project that was announced on Thursday. The Elkhart Truth reports that the Elkhart and Western Railroad is looking to upgrade the nine-mile Elkhart Branch line and move the interchange track to an industrial area on the city’s west side. The new site is between SR 19 and Jay Dee St. which.
ELKHART, IN
WLFI.com

Body of man recovered from Tippecanoe River identified

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Officials have released the identity of a body found just upstream from the Blue Water access site on the Tippecanoe River. The victim has been identified as Robert Guinnup, 72, of Monticello. According to DNR officials, at approximately 6:13 p.m. on Saturday, White County...
MONTICELLO, IN
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
abc57.com

Fire contained at Ironwood and SR 23 Starbucks

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A fire broke out at the Starbucks location on Ironwood and SR 23 late Sunday evening. Firefighters from the South Bend Fire Department managed to put out the fire at around 8 p.m. It is currently unclear how the fire started and if anyone was injured...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Road closure on U.S. 6 in Elkhart County

ELKHART, Ind. -- The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) Northeast reports that U.S. 6 in Elkhart County will be scheduled to close on or after June 5 due to railroad work. Crews are expected to be finished with the work by Tuesday. Drivers are advised to use the approved detour...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

South Bend Starbucks catches fire

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials are investigating a fire at the Starbucks location off Ironwood Road and South Bend Avenue. When our crew arrived, the fire had already been extinguished. Firefighters were inside the store trying to determine what may have caused the incident. A Starbucks employee told 16...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Friday night fun kicks off action-packed weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Want to know what’s good in Michiana?. All weekend long, downtown South Bend is the place to be. On Friday, hundreds gathered downtown for this month’s First Fridays event. The theme? Kids Night Out. There was face painting, balloon artists, chalk, games and...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

SWMI Water Taxi now running every weekend over Summer

ST. JOSEPH, Mi. -- The Southwest Michigan Water Taxi is back in service-- giving area residents and tourists a brand new way to explore St. Joe and Benton Harbor-- and it's completely free!. “What’s better than a free boat ride, right?” asked Jessica Boyd, Manager of Marketing and Communications at...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
abc57.com

Benton Harbor water distribution sites for June 7 - 14

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- Free bottled water is being provided by the state as residents are encouraged to use bottled water for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, rinsing foods, and mixing powdered baby formula. Homebound residents without transportation can contact 211, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WISH-TV

Indiana’s average gas price hits record high for 4th straight day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For the fourth consecutive day, Indiana hit a record high for a gallon of regular gas, according to averages from GasBuddy. At 9:30 p.m. Saturday, the average price was $4.98. That’s 2 cents higher than Friday, nearly 41 cents more than a week ago, 80 cents higher than a month ago, and $1.92 more than a year ago, according to GasBuddy. Indiana ranks 10th as having the most expensive gas prices.
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

Wednesday Wine Walk returns to South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Wine Walk Wednesday’s tasting event is returning to the downtown South Bend area on Wednesday, with three more dates scheduled throughout the summer. The event is a collaboration between the Downtown Dining Association of South Bend and Downtown South Bend Inc., with tastings held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the second Wednesday of June, July, August and September.
SOUTH BEND, IN

