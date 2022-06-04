Ukraine's hoping to keep the surprises coming in the men's World Cup Qualifiers

A chilling moment on Russian state TV on Monday saw hosts issue the latest in a long line of threats, this time warning Putin could "destroy the entire east cost of the US" with just two missiles. In footage from Russia's flagship propaganda show, a member of Russia's parliament boasts...
Russian President Vladimir Putin is facing he risk of being Assassinated in a coup by his own security services as his handling of the Ukraine invasion continues to spiral downwards, yet another 'UK expert' on Russian affairs claimed.
