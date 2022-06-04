ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daring Ukrainian poses for triumphant snap beside Russian rocket

By Alex Barton
 3 days ago
A DARING Ukrainian poses for a triumphant snap beside a Russian rocket.

A little lad looks on as she stands next to the Tochka missile, downed on the outskirts of the Donbas region.

A little lad looks on as a woman stands next to the Tochka missile, downed on the outskirts of the Donbas region. Credit: Avalon.red
People in Kyiv clamber over wrecked Russian vehicles Credit: Rex

There were similar scenes in Kyiv, with locals clambering over wrecked Russian vehicles including a tank.

An expert claims the conflict has reached a "state of attrition" - with Russian forces severely outnumbered after 100 days since the sick invasion of Ukraine began.

Swedish economist and Russia expert Anders Aslund told The Sun: "At the 100-day mark, the war is at a stalemate."

He went on: "Ukraine has all the soldiers it can possibly need. It can mobilise up to one million men.

"Russia, on the other hand, has a shortage of soldiers. Because this is not technically a war, Putin cannot legally send in conscripts.

"They are sending in more troops anyway, but they get around this by calling them contractor soldiers.

"However, if Putin did try to change the law, to force conscription, there would be massive opposition. For Ukraine, on the other hand, they will soon run out of ammunition and heavy artillery.

"Russia has piles and piles of artillery. Even though they have lost a lot of armed vehicles, tanks, and airplanes, this has now become an artillery war."

MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Rocket#Aircraft#Ukrainian#Russian#Swedish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
