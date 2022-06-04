The best of Post Malone through the years

Star on a continuous rise...

(Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for The Stronach Group)

Few musicians in recent years have seen the stone-cold success of the white-hot artist Post Malone. And with the release of his fourth full-length album, "Twelve Carat Toothache," the talented entertainer's rise will undoubtedly continue to rise.

Post Malone performs during the 'Runaway Tour' at the Allstate Arena on Tuesday Feb. 11, 2020, in Rosemont, Ill. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

Post Malone performs at Infinite Energy Center on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)

Post Malone performs a medley at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Post Malone performs on day three of the Lollapalooza music festival on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Grant Park in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

Post Malone performs at the Reading Music Festival, in Reading, England, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Scott Garfitt)

WEST HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - DECEMBER 05: Rapper Post Malone arrives at the 2019 GQ Men Of The Year Party held at The West Hollywood EDITION Hotel on December 5, 2019 in West Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. (Sipa via AP Images)

Post Malone performs on stage at Power 106's 'Cali Christmas' 2015 held at The Forum on Friday, December, 4, 2015, in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP)

Post Malone performs at the Reading Music Festival, in Reading, England, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Scott Garfitt)

BALTIMORE, MD - MAY 19: Musical artists Post Malone (L) and Ne-Yo attend The Stronach Group Chalet at 143rd Preakness Stakes on May 19, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for The Stronach Group)

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 20: Recording artists Post Malone (L) and 21 Savage (R) accept the Top Rap Song award for 'Rockstar' onstage during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

US rappers 21 Savage (L) and Post Malone (R) hold their award for song of the year at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 09: Post Malone performs onstage during Sir Lucian Grainge's 2019 Artist Showcase Presented by Citi at The Row on February 9, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for for Universal Music Group)

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 20: Post Malone performs onstage at The Forum on November 20, 2019 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 24: (L-R) Post Malone, Ozzy Osbourne, and Travis Scott perform onstage during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 31: Post Malone and Ryan Seacrest attend Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2020 on December 31, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions )

US rapper Post Malone performs onstage during his "Runaway" Tour at the Frank Erwin Center on March 10, 2020 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 16: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white) Post Malone performs at the Sahara Tent at 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival weekend 1 - day 2 on April 16, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)

Post Malone performs on day two at Lollapalooza in Grant Park on Friday, Aug 3, 2018 in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

Singer Post Malone attends the Times Square New Year's Eve 2020 Celebrations in New York, NY, December 31, 2019. (Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)

Post Malone performs on day three of the Lollapalooza music festival on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Grant Park in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

Rapper Post Malone performs on concert as the opening act for Future during his "The Future Hndrxx Tour" at the Royal Farms Arena on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in Baltimore. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

May 19, 2018; Baltimore, MD, USA; American rapper Post Malone performs in the infield prior to the running of the 143rd Preakness Steaks at Pimlico Race Course. (Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)

February 10, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; The Red Hot Chili Peppers and Post Malone (R) perform during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 10, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Calif. (Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY NETWORK)

Post Malone performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn. (USA TODAY Network)

Post Malone performs on The Firefly Stage Saturday during Firefly at The Woodlands in Dover. (USA TODAY Network)

Post Malone performs on The Firefly Stage Saturday during Firefly at The Woodlands in Dover. (USA TODAY Network)

Post Malone performs at Gila River Arena in Glendale on Nov. 8. (USA TODAY Network)





Post Malone performs at Gila River Arena in Glendale on Nov. 8. (USA TODAY Network)





Post Malone Performs At Gila River Arena On Nov. 8. (USA TODAY Network)

Post Malone Performs At Gila River Arena On Nov. 8. (USA TODAY Network)

Post Malone Performs At Gila River Arena On Nov. 8. (USA TODAY Network)

Post Malone performs at Gila River Arena in Glendale on Nov. 8. (USA TODAY Network)





March 14, 2021; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Post Malone attends during the 63rd annual GRAMMY Awards on March 14, 2021 at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Calif. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy via USA TODAY NETWORK)

March 14, 2021; Los Angeles, CA, USA; In this image released on March 14, Post Malone performs onstage during the 63rd annual GRAMMY Awards on March 14, 2021 at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Calif. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy via USA TODAY NETWORK)

Post Malone is one of the headliners this summer at Rolling Loud Miami. (USA TODAY Network)





