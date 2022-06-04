ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The best of Post Malone through the years

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WFVB3_0g0iMeXw00

Star on a continuous rise...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vO4xB_0g0iMeXw00 (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for The Stronach Group)

Few musicians in recent years have seen the stone-cold success of the white-hot artist Post Malone. And with the release of his fourth full-length album, "Twelve Carat Toothache," the talented entertainer's rise will undoubtedly continue to rise.

Post Malone

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEYX1_0g0iMeXw00 Post Malone performs during the 'Runaway Tour' at the Allstate Arena on Tuesday Feb. 11, 2020, in Rosemont, Ill. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

Post Malone

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CMAnt_0g0iMeXw00 Post Malone performs at Infinite Energy Center on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)

Post Malone

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WEY3Y_0g0iMeXw00 Post Malone performs a medley at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Post Malone

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4APTMZ_0g0iMeXw00 Post Malone performs on day three of the Lollapalooza music festival on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Grant Park in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

Post Malone

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WOZmF_0g0iMeXw00 Post Malone performs at the Reading Music Festival, in Reading, England, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Scott Garfitt)

Post Malone

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13ar8j_0g0iMeXw00 WEST HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - DECEMBER 05: Rapper Post Malone arrives at the 2019 GQ Men Of The Year Party held at The West Hollywood EDITION Hotel on December 5, 2019 in West Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. (Sipa via AP Images)

Post Malone

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CwTZ6_0g0iMeXw00 Post Malone performs on stage at Power 106's 'Cali Christmas' 2015 held at The Forum on Friday, December, 4, 2015, in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP)

Post Malone

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kD9XQ_0g0iMeXw00 Post Malone performs at the Reading Music Festival, in Reading, England, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Scott Garfitt)

Post Malone

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CP1Za_0g0iMeXw00 BALTIMORE, MD - MAY 19: Musical artists Post Malone (L) and Ne-Yo attend The Stronach Group Chalet at 143rd Preakness Stakes on May 19, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for The Stronach Group)

Post Malone

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SiCuQ_0g0iMeXw00 LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 20: Recording artists Post Malone (L) and 21 Savage (R) accept the Top Rap Song award for 'Rockstar' onstage during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Post Malone

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c7C3m_0g0iMeXw00 US rappers 21 Savage (L) and Post Malone (R) hold their award for song of the year at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Post Malone

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zVG3B_0g0iMeXw00 LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 09: Post Malone performs onstage during Sir Lucian Grainge's 2019 Artist Showcase Presented by Citi at The Row on February 9, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for for Universal Music Group)

Post Malone

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19d1cH_0g0iMeXw00 INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 20: Post Malone performs onstage at The Forum on November 20, 2019 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Post Malone

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eU7Ke_0g0iMeXw00 LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 24: (L-R) Post Malone, Ozzy Osbourne, and Travis Scott perform onstage during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp)

Post Malone

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qRsfW_0g0iMeXw00 NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 31: Post Malone and Ryan Seacrest attend Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2020 on December 31, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions )

Post Malone

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PJUqV_0g0iMeXw00 US rapper Post Malone performs onstage during his "Runaway" Tour at the Frank Erwin Center on March 10, 2020 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

Post Malone

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J2P01_0g0iMeXw00 INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 16: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white) Post Malone performs at the Sahara Tent at 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival weekend 1 - day 2 on April 16, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)

Post Malone

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LHWPo_0g0iMeXw00 Post Malone performs on day two at Lollapalooza in Grant Park on Friday, Aug 3, 2018 in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

Post Malone

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hXcUz_0g0iMeXw00 Singer Post Malone attends the Times Square New Year's Eve 2020 Celebrations in New York, NY, December 31, 2019. (Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)

Post Malone

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XIjxc_0g0iMeXw00 Post Malone performs on day three of the Lollapalooza music festival on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Grant Park in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

Post Malone

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Igkk_0g0iMeXw00 Rapper Post Malone performs on concert as the opening act for Future during his "The Future Hndrxx Tour" at the Royal Farms Arena on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in Baltimore. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

Post Malone

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yj7qh_0g0iMeXw00 May 19, 2018; Baltimore, MD, USA; American rapper Post Malone performs in the infield prior to the running of the 143rd Preakness Steaks at Pimlico Race Course. (Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)

Post Malone

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36g0bo_0g0iMeXw00 February 10, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; The Red Hot Chili Peppers and Post Malone (R) perform during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 10, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Calif. (Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY NETWORK)

Post Malone

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Ubfg_0g0iMeXw00 Post Malone performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn. (USA TODAY Network)

Post Malone

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12ET3q_0g0iMeXw00 Post Malone performs on The Firefly Stage Saturday during Firefly at The Woodlands in Dover. (USA TODAY Network)

Post Malone

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ToMkm_0g0iMeXw00 Post Malone performs on The Firefly Stage Saturday during Firefly at The Woodlands in Dover. (USA TODAY Network)

Post Malone

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PgM16_0g0iMeXw00 Post Malone performs at Gila River Arena in Glendale on Nov. 8. (USA TODAY Network)

Post Malone

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17fFIu_0g0iMeXw00 Post Malone performs at Gila River Arena in Glendale on Nov. 8. (USA TODAY Network)

Post Malone

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IUT8Q_0g0iMeXw00 Post Malone Performs At Gila River Arena On Nov. 8. (USA TODAY Network)

Post Malone

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Rar2_0g0iMeXw00 Post Malone Performs At Gila River Arena On Nov. 8. (USA TODAY Network)

Post Malone

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fLnvX_0g0iMeXw00 Post Malone Performs At Gila River Arena On Nov. 8. (USA TODAY Network)

Post Malone

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bSSNF_0g0iMeXw00 Post Malone performs at Gila River Arena in Glendale on Nov. 8. (USA TODAY Network)

Post Malone

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mkEB8_0g0iMeXw00 March 14, 2021; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Post Malone attends during the 63rd annual GRAMMY Awards on March 14, 2021 at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Calif. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy via USA TODAY NETWORK)

Post Malone

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kNwpX_0g0iMeXw00 March 14, 2021; Los Angeles, CA, USA; In this image released on March 14, Post Malone performs onstage during the 63rd annual GRAMMY Awards on March 14, 2021 at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Calif. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy via USA TODAY NETWORK)

Post Malone

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Plnxf_0g0iMeXw00 Post Malone is one of the headliners this summer at Rolling Loud Miami. (USA TODAY Network)

NME

Post Malone – ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’ review: his sobering comedown

“The whole thing I want to do is just be honest,” Post Malone told Zane Lowe in a recent interview on Apple Music. His fourth album, ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’, presents the most intimate and open look into his life yet, sharing perspective on some of his personal struggles without sacrificing good tunes.
MUSIC
SFGate

Avril Lavigne Celebrates ‘Let Go’ 20th Anniversary With Expanded Edition, Including New Recording of ‘Breakaway’

Twenty years ago today, Avril Lavigne released her debut album, “Let Go,” ushering in a new era of female-fronted pop-punk with her honest lyricism and skater aesthetic. In celebration of the acclaimed album — which was the biggest pop debut of 2002, went seven-times platinum and scored a Grammy nomination — Arista Records and Legacy Recordings are releasing an expanded edition featuring six bonus tracks.
MUSIC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Video: Alarming scene in African boxing bout as stunned boxer fights non-existent opponent

Uncomfortable scenes were captured in a recent boxing bout in Africa. On Sunday afternoon, a video emerged of then-unbeaten boxer Simiso Buthelezi becoming puzzled and swinging in mid-air opposite to his opponent Siphesihle Mntungwa during their contest for the WBF African lightweight title. The bout took place at the Greyville Convention Centre in Durban, South Africa.
COMBAT SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WWE Hell in a Cell: Every match winner in the history of WWE’s most unforgiving gimmick match

Hell in a Cell. Just saying the name of the match makes it sound like something bad is about to go down. Yet wrestling fans have fallen in love with this particular gimmick match, which made its debut in 1997 when the biggest wrestling promotion in the world was still called WWF. Who knew then it would still be thrilling spectators 25 years later? Like most special matches, Hell in a Cell has had its share of iconic moments (Mick Foley being thrown off the cage by Undertaker is about as legendary as it gets) and some stinkers as well (no one...
WWE
Variety

Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone Lead Spotify’s Cannes Lions Lineup (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Spotify has revealed its performance and panel lineup for this year’s Cannes Lions Festival, taking place Monday, June 20 to Thursday, June 23. Back for an encore is Spotify Beach, which will make its home on the Croisette daily from dusk till dawn. Performances take place each night and will feature Kendrick Lamar, DJ Pee .Wee, aka Anderson .Paak, Kaytranada, the Black Keys and Post Malone, plus an as-yet-unannounced artist. DJ Henrie, the co-host of the Spotify Original Who We Be podcast, will be spinning as Spotify’s ‘House DJ’ throughout the week. Elsewhere on Spotify’s Lions agenda,...
CELEBRITIES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

AEW was concerned enough about MJF in Las Vegas to consider breaking into his hotel room to check on him

Even though the debate over whether the MJF situation in AEW was a work from the start is essentially moot at this point following his much-discussed Dynamite promo last week, new tidbits about his actions and status during Double or Nothing weekend in Las Vegas continue to come to light. The latest report that reinforces the idea that people within AEW were legitimately concerned about MJF comes from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select. In his latest Backstage Report, Sapp discussed new information from his sources about the day before the pay-per-view, when MJF no-showed a scheduled meet and greet session...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Ringer

The Many Sides of Post Malone Thrive Together on ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’

I can’t tell you for sure who originally said, “Writing about music is like dancing about architecture,” but this little epigram has haunted music critics for half a century. There’s a kernel of truth to it. Some music is too exquisite to suffer a critic’s nitpicking; some music is too stupid for words. But we persist in writing about the stuff. We’re generally not trying to prove or disprove the merits of any particular song. We’re certainly not trying to win some sort of argument with the musician. We’re often trying, in a broader sense, to demystify a timeless force in the human experience, one artist at a time. But what do you say about someone like Post Malone? He’s a cool dude making cool tunes when he’s not making TV commercials for Doritos, Bud Light, and Pokémon. He’s not that deep. I’m not that pretentious. How many semicolons and adverbs could I possibly throw at this guy? His latest album, Twelve Carat Toothache, dropped on Friday. Is this thing critic-proof? Am I a fool to think he’s made a pretty good album this time around? Or am I just a fool for the overexplaining?
MUSIC
Stereogum

Post Malone Drops Two Twelve Carat Toothache Bonus Tracks

Last week, Post Malone returned with his new album Twelve Carat Toothache. (We took a closer look at it yesterday.) Like many pop artists these days, Post’s albums are often quite long, but in the lead-up to Twelve Carat Toothache he talked about paring it down, prizing artistic statements over streaming numbers. At the same time, Post historically has written a lot of songs for his albums. No surprise that there are some extras waiting in the wings after Twelve Carat.
MUSIC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Seth Trimble USA Basketball highlights

UNC basketball signee Seth Trimble made the USA Basketball U18 team last week as one of the 12 member roster. The team is competing in the FIBA Americas Championship in Mexico, taking place from June 6-12. Team USA won its first game on Monday and Trimble shined during the opener. Despite not getting the normal publicity as some of the other members of the roster, Trimble was one of the better players throughout the tryout portion of camp over the last two weeks. Here are some notable highlights from Trimble’s USA Basketball tryout and practice sessions. North Carolina signee Seth Trimble #USABMU18 @sethtrimble1 #takemytalent pic.twitter.com/pGgz5WOIoZ — TAKE MY TALENT (@takemytalent) June 7, 2022 Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
BASKETBALL
ETOnline.com

Demi Lovato Announces New Album, First Tour In Over Four Years

Demi Lovato will be back onstage this year with a new album to celebrate. The 29-year-old pop star announced the upcoming release of Holy Fvck on Monday, followed by news of an international tour beginning Aug. 30. The 16-track album -- out Aug. 19 -- will be Lovato's eighth release...
MUSIC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Golfweek's Best Private Courses 2022: State-by-state rankings of private courses

Welcome to Golfweek’s Best 2022 list of top private golf courses in the U.S., as judged by our international panel of raters. The hundreds of members of that ratings panel continually evaluate courses and rate them based on 10 criteria on a points basis of 1 through 10. They also file a single, overall rating on each course. Those overall ratings are averaged to produce these rankings.
Page Six

Skylar Grey, writer for Eminem and Rihanna, sold catalog to ‘afford’ divorce

Skylar Grey had to sell her music catalog to “afford” her divorce from fellow singer-songwriter Elliott Taylor.  “Since 2017, I was going through a divorce and lawsuit, that was just wrecking me emotionally and financially,” Grey, 36, told Variety in an interview published Monday.  “This past year, 2021, we finally resolved it, settled, I had to sell my catalog in order to afford the settlement, which was very sad in a way, because those songs like ‘Love The Way You Lie’ and ‘Coming Home,’ those are my babies.”  Grey notably penned “Love the Way You Lie” for Eminem and Rihanna and “Coming Home”...
CELEBRITIES
