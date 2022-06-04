ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m an appliance expert – avoid TikTok dryer hack, it’ll actually stain your clothes more

By Kayla B. Ruble
 3 days ago

THE internet is full of a lot of great household hacks, but you may want to avoid a viral dryer tip from a recent TikTok video

An appliance expert says the household chore advice that involves a sponge and fabric softener will actually stain your clothes even more.

A washing machine expert is advising against a recent viral laundry hack, saying it will actually add stains to your clothes Credit: TIKTOK/ hopehansborough
The tip entails dunking a sponge in fabric softener as a replacement for dryer sheets Credit: TIKTOK/ hopehansborough

In an Australian television news interview, Appliances Online expert Colin Jones debunked a number of recent viral TikTok hacks, including one that uses a sponge during the fabric softening step.

The tip claims to offer a way for you to cut costs by skipping dryer sheets next time you’re in the laundry aisle.

It was included in a recent post by TikTok user @hopehansborough.

According to the TikToker, you can just use a fabric softener-soaked sponge instead.

While it may seem like a great way to minimize waste and save money on your laundry, but Jones says you should avoid it.

As Jones explains, dryer sheets and fabric softener don’t serve the same purpose.

"Dryer sheets are used to remove the static from your clothes and add a fragrant smell to your garments,” he said.

“Using a sponge soaked in fabric softener as an alternative to dryer sheets will not dispense the softener evenly throughout your garments.”

The unevenly dispensed softener will then leave behind stains on your clothes, he explained.

There are other hacks for reducing static that do actually work, according to the appliance expert.

For one, the dryers “cooling down cycle” can be employed to minimize the static.

Then if you want to boost the scent levels, put the fabric softener in the washing machine.

Jones says if you follow those two steps you can give up dryer sheets.

