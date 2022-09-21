ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Shakira and Soccer Player Gerard Pique’s Relationship Timeline: The Way They Were

Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w0YyI_0g0iKHVl00

The way it was. Shakira and soccer player Gerard Piqué were together for 12 years before announcing their eventual breakup .

“[Gerard is] with me because he wants to be with Shakira the person, not the celebrity,” the “Hips Don’t Lie” performer, who was first linked to the professional athlete in 2011, previously told Latina magazine in 2014 . “There’s real love, there’s no ulterior motives. And I’m with him because he’s the most amazing man I’ve ever met. We want the same things, we like the same things, we hate the same things. I have never been with someone so passionate in my life.”

She added: “If it weren’t because of my music projects, I would be pregnant already [with a second child] I would love to have eight or nine kids with Gerard — my own futbol team. … When you have a baby, when you feel his love, you feel so at peace with the world. You just want to share the good news and share how happy you feel.”

The twosome, who kept their romance relatively private through the years, expanded their brood when they welcomed sons Milan and Sasha in January 2013 and January 2015, respectively.

“I think asking questions is the most ingenious way to discover the truth — if there is any truth to things. There can be many truths, like two sides of a coin. I often try to apply that to the upbringing of my kids,” the Colombia native — who never tied the knot with Piqué — told Cosmopolitan in November 2021. “I’m a tiger mom and a helicopter mom and all these different moms.”

She added at the time: “That’s when having a partner who’s completely opposite in that sense comes in handy. My mind never stops. I dream about my kids. I worry about them constantly. I torture my poor husband. Well, he’s not really my — I don’t know what to call him! He’s my baby daddy. I torture him about every issue I see with my kids.”

Shakira and the FC Barcelona star’s relationship made headlines in June 2022 after reports surfaced that the musician caught her then-beau having an affair . While the pair did not address the allegations, they confirmed their split several days later.

“We regret to confirm that we are separating,” the now-exes wrote in a joint statement at the time . “For the wellbeing of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy.”

Scroll below for a complete timeline of Shakira’s relationship with Piqué through the years:

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Gerard Pique Brings New Girlfriend Clara Chia to Wedding in Spain Amid Shakira Split

Plus-one status! Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia’s romance has continued to heat up, even attending a wedding together. The professional soccer player, 35, and the PR student, 23, were spotted at a pal’s nuptials in Catalonia, Spain, on August 20, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail. Piqué wore a navy suit as he wrapped his arm around Chia, who donned a rainbow-colored dress.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Clara Chia Marti: 5 Things To Know About Woman Seen With Gerard Pique After Shakira Split

Gerard Pique has been spending a lot of time with Clara Chia Marti since he and Shakira announced their breakup at the beginning of June. The musician, 45, and her husband, 35, released a joint statement revealing that they were separating while asking for privacy. Since splitting from the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer, Gerard has been spotted kissing Clara, 23, and it appears that the two are getting to know each other very well. Find out more about Clara here!
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Shakira Is ‘Heartbroken’ by Photos of Ex Gerard Pique With Clara Chia: It’s a ‘Tough Time’

Still adjusting. Shakira‘s ex-partner Gerard Piqué already seems to be moving on with someone else after their split — and the singer isn’t happy about it. The “She Wolf” songstress, 45, is “heartbroken” over recent photos of the soccer player, 35, with Clara Chía, an insider exclusively told Us Weekly. “She is happy to have her kids to lean on as this is a tough time for her,” the source added.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakira
Person
Gerard Piqué
HelloGiggles

More Women Come Forward in Adam Levine Alleged Cheating Scandal

Earlier this week, news broke that Adam Levine had an alleged year-long affair with TikTok influencer Sumner Stroh. Since then, more women have come forward accusing the singer of flirtatiously sliding into their Instagram DMs as well — and they brought receipts. Was Maroon 5’s 2021 banger “Beautiful Mistakes” a cry for help or pure coincidence?
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fc Barcelona#Milan#Celebrity#Latina
OK! Magazine

Shakira Breaks Silence Over 'Difficult' Split From Gerard Piqué: 'I Put Everything I Had Into This Relationship'

After more than a decade together, Shakira and soccer player Gerard Piqué suddenly split this past summer. The breakup came as a shock to fans, especially since the private pair share two sons together, but the "Hips Don't Lie" crooner is slowly coming to terms with the ordeal despite it being "one of the most difficult, darkest hours of my life."
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture, 4, Looks All Grown Up As She Speaks Spanish

Cardi B is enjoying some time in her family’s homeland of the Dominican Republic, and her 4-year-old daughter Kulture is feeling right at home and even speaking Spanish! In an adorable slideshow of photos and a video shared on Kulture’s official Instagram page on Aug. 31, she asked for some water in Spanish as she spent some time outdoors with a girl a few years older. She also stuck out her tongue, seemingly parched due to the Caribbean heat.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
SheKnows

Shakira Reveals the 'Sacrifice of Love' That Had Her Put Her 'Career in Second Gear'

Shakira is navigating a new normal now that she’s split from her longtime partner, soccer player Gerard Piqué, after 12 years together. As the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer looks back on that significant relationship, she’s sharing how she put her career on the line for his dreams and ambitions in ELLE’s October 2022 digital cover story. Explaining that she lived her “entire existence as an artist, traveling non-stop, going to different places around the world, touring, doing shows, promotion, building schools in Colombia, and recording in different countries around the world,” Shakira knew at some point, she and Piqué would have...
NFL
Glamour

Adam Levine Flirts With Other Women Because He Reportedly ‘Likes the Attention’

The week of September 19, 2022, will go down in history as the one during which not one hour could go without an update on the Adam Levine cheating scandal. A source that claims to be close to Levine explained the Maroon 5 crooner's flirty direct messages to Instagram model Sumner Stroh and two more women in a statement to People: “He was messaging her, being flirtatious with three women. One of them—she specifically said they have a physical relationship but he is completely denying that to friends,” the source added. “Why would he do this? He liked the attention, he likes it more than most.” The source also tells People that Levine is insistent to friends that he did not get physical with anyone. “Nothing physical happened. He swears it,” they said.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

215K+
Followers
22K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy