Anthony Edwards puts Kevin Durant in his all-time starting five

The electric Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has put Brooklyn’s own Kevin Durant in his personal all-time starting five.

Anthony Edwards has had an incredible amount of confidence since he’s entered into the league. Already he is one of the most explosive guards in the NBA around the rim.

In an interview with House of Highlights, Edwards named his all-time starting five:

“Allen Iverson, Me, LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Shaquille O’Neal. The best team,” said Edwards.

Durant is definitely one of the most talented scorers in the history of the league as an automatic shooter from anywhere on the court.

His length and versatility make him a clear candidate for a fan’s all-time starting lineup.