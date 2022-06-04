ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Heroic Ukrainian soldiers repel massive Russian blitz to reclaim part of key city

By Isaac Crowson
The US Sun
 3 days ago
HEROIC Ukrainian soldiers have repelled a massive Russian blitz to reclaim a chunk of key city Severodonetsk.

Volodymr Zelensky’s forces have retaken a fifth of the area seized in the industrial heartland as they battle Vladimir Putin’s thugs in the eastern Donbas.

Analysts say this will be seen as another failure for Putin after his troops were pushed back from Kyiv Credit: AFP

Luhansk governor Serhiy Haidai hailed the success as a physical and psychological victory given the forces Russia has pumped into the region from other parts of Ukraine.

Analysts say holding Severodonetsk would be seen as another failure for Putin after his troops were pushed back from Kyiv.

Officials said yesterday nine attacks in Severodonetsk had been stopped in the previous 24 hours. Air defence units downed a cruise missile and three drones.

Ukraine is hoping to take delivery soon of advanced missile systems Britain and the US have pledged to provide, and on which its soldiers have started training.

Mr Haidai said: “As soon as we have enough Western long-range weapons, we will push their artillery away from our positions.

“And then, believe me, the Russian infantry, they will just run.”

He said Russia was “throwing all their reserves” at the city — making humanitarian deliveries of food and medicine impossible.

The Ministry of Defence said Moscow had enjoyed some tactical success in Donbas after switching its operational focus, and resources, from Kyiv.

It comes as President Zelensky urged US cities to sever “twin” relationships with any in Russia, such as Chicago with Moscow and San Diego with Vladivostok.

In an online address, he told the US Conference of Mayors: “Tyrants must not be allowed to enjoy ties to the free world.”

