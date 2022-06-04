ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

DANNY MURPHY: Gareth Southgate's 3-4-3 formation does not suit Jude Bellingham... but the forward-thinking midfielder is a phenomenal talent who can still make an impact in Qatar

By Danny Murphy
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Whatever players say, the first international after a long club season can lead to a little switch-off. It wasn’t a surprise to me England looked a bit lethargic in the heat of Budapest. I expect sharper against Germany and Italy in the next week.

Gareth Southgate will still have learned things, not least the best way to utilise Jude Bellingham.

For him to even be considered as an England player at 18 is phenomenal. He’s already gained more experience in the game than many footballers in their twenties.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34GwJn_0g0iHpBk00
Gareth Southgate will have learned more about his players after their defeat against Hungary
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Utp06_0g0iHpBk00
Jude Bellingham was handed a start, but he had some difficulties in England's 3-4-3 system

Even so, the game showed me that Bellingham’s best position isn’t as a holding midfielder in a 3-4-3. He can pass the ball but his natural instinct is to get forward and use his athleticism and creativity rather than sit in front of the defence to set up play for others.

When Southgate reverted to a back-four later on and Bellingham was able to play as an eight in a three-man midfield, he became more alive and was one of the few I saw who wanted to make things happen.

He had a shot blocked and made a couple of late runs into the penalty, Frank Lampard-style, but unfortunately wasn’t found.

Only one teenager this century has started an opening World Cup game for England, Raheem Sterling in 2014.

It shows how hard it will be for Bellingham and I suspect Southgate will begin with the tried and trusted Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips and Mason Mount in Qatar. There is no shame in that for the teenager and he’s more than capable of making an impact if he is called up during the tournament.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RCxNX_0g0iHpBk00
Southgate is likely to put his faith in Kalvin Phillips and Declan Rice at the World Cup
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YvmY4_0g0iHpBk00
Bellingham may have to wait patiently for his opportunity in Qatar later this year

At his age, it’s inevitable Bellingham will have some games in which he looks brilliant, and others where he has less influence. Longer-term, I have not doubt he will be phenomenal and an England regular. It’s just a big ask for him to achieve that by November.

You have to remember he is still younger than Declan Rice or Kalvin Phillips were when the 2018 World Cup took place. They weren’t in Southgate’s plans at all at that stage.

Bellingham may have a couple of years in and out of the England team but after that he’ll be a cornerstone. He has shown at Borussia Dortmund he has the mentality to cope with pressure.

It’s always important to recognise a player’s strengths. When I played with Steven Gerrard at Liverpool, he enjoyed smashing into tackles as much as setting up goals. It made him a natural box-to-box midfielder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06dJut_0g0iHpBk00
Bellingham has proven himself at club level, and will become an important player for England

Bellingham is different, he prefers getting forward and making things happen, not being in a deep position where he is restricted.

I’ve always preferred Southgate’s England in a 4-3-3 because that is the formation most of his players are comfortable with from their clubs. The Hungary defeat hasn’t changed my mind. I wasn’t surprised we switched from the back-three after falling behind.

There are only five internationals left before the next World Cup and I think it’s going to be difficult for anyone to make a late run now into Southgate’s squad, given the quality he is already picking and his loyalty to those who have reached a World Cup semi-final and European Championship final. It doesn’t mean squad players can’t become starters during a tournament however.

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

Cristiano Ronaldo's Mum Was In Tears As He Bagged Brace For Portugal

We're used to the sight of Cristiano Ronaldo scoring goals, but that doesn't stop it being an emotional occasion for his mum, as she proved on Sunday night. Officially, no man has scored more goals in their career than Ronaldo, with the Manchester United forward drawing level with previous record holder Josef Bican and overtaking him on the same day back in March.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jude Bellingham
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Steven Gerrard
Person
Kalvin Phillips
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Mason Mount
Person
Declan Rice
Daily Mail

Ministers quietly axe £3billion Manchester rail project to link HS2 high speed line with Scotland in the face of local opposition - while Boris Johnson was facing a vote on his leadership

The the Government scrapped a 'vital' £3 billion connection linking the HS2 high speed line and main route to Scotland. Ministers announced they were cancelling the 13-mile Golborne Link to the West Coast Main Line in Greater Manchester while Westminster's attention was on Boris Johnson's confidence vote last night.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool
Daily Mail

Now that's a hole in midfield! Denmark and Austria players are left baffled after a giant CRATER appeared on the pitch during their Nations League tie... capping off a bizarre match that was already hit by a power outage

Denmark exposed holes in the Austria defence to secure an 84th minute winner against them in their Nations League tie on Monday night, but it was a hole on the pitch that was most striking. Both sets of players were left baffled after noticing a giant crater that had opened...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
World
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Germany
Daily Mail

Wales stars back Rob Page to continue as manager on a long-term basis after leading the country to their first World Cup in more than 60 YEARS... with no clarity being offered on Ryan Giggs' position by Welsh FA

Rob Page has been backed by Wales stars to become national team boss for the long-term after leading the country to their first World Cup since 1958. Page said on Monday that Wales' 1-0 win over Ukraine in Sunday's play-off meant his current contract would now run until the moment his side's campaign ends in Qatar later this year, where one of their group matches will be against England.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Rangers legend Andy Goram reveals he has just WEEKS to live because his terminal cancer has 'spread quicker' than expected... but the ex-goalkeeper hopes radiotherapy can prolong his life

Rangers goalkeeping icon Andy Goram has revealed the devastating news that he has been given 'around four to six weeks' to live amid his ongoing battle with cancer. The 58-year-old announced he had been diagnosed with oesophageal cancer at the end of last month and had been given a prognosis of six months to live, admitting he had turned down chemotherapy because it would only extend his life by three months.
CANCER
Yardbarker

Gareth Southgate’s Comments Won’t Sit Easy With England Fans

The former Middlesbrough player and now England manager Gareth Southgate has come in for some criticism for his comments on England fans. England take on Germany this evening in the Nations League and there could well be trouble at the game between the two fans. The former England underage manager...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Harry Kane's late penalty rescues a Nations League point for England against Germany as they avoid a second straight defeat with a 1-1 draw in Munich after Jonas Hofmann's opener

England must be better than this to prosper in the World Cup but that’s the value of the Nations League. In providing England with genuinely competitive games in between major tournaments, it can help them learn, develop and grow. It is to be hoped that happens for Gareth Southgate and his players in the wake of a game they could easily have lost.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Paul Pogba admits he 'wants to feel loved' at his next club and appears to aim a dig at Manchester United by suggesting 'I need to enjoy what I do because otherwise I cannot perform well' amid his acrimonious exit from Old Trafford

Manchester United's soon-to-be free agent Paul Pogba admitted he 'wants to be loved' at his new club after leaving Old Trafford. The French international is available for free transfer when his contract expires at the end of June, exactly a decade on from the last time he ran down his contract with the Red Devils.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

382K+
Followers
42K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy