ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

Westchester celebrates 25th annual Asian American Heritage Festival

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AMxi5_0g0iHM2100

The 25th annual Asian American Heritage Festival took place Saturday at Kensico Dam Plaza.

The event had 30 different types of vendors that offered everything from balloon animals, to face painting, cultural dances, origami, martial arts and delicious food.

Event participants told News 12 after two years of anti-Asian sentiment and random attacks on the Asian community, this year they were a little prouder and a little louder.

“After two years of the pandemic and how Asian Americans were so targeted as the scapegoats basically for the pandemic, we really come out strong and want to show people we're just American with Asian heritage and we're just like everybody else,” said Jin Li, President of OCA Westchester & Hudson Valley.

Kensico Dam Plaza has many heritage festivals planned for the season. The Albanian heritage festival kicks off Sunday at 12 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
myrye.com

Bartender Shake-Off @ Playland Pier Wednesday

Westchester Bartenders will compete for top honors at the 4th Annual Bartender Shake-Off this Wednesday at Playland pier. Westchester Magazine‘s Wine & Food Festival and Rye Playland’s new operator Standard Amusements will host the Party on the Pier & Bartender Shake-Off this Wednesday, June 8th on the Rye Playland boardwalk from 6-9pm. Guests will enjoy an evening overlooking the beautiful Long Island Sound while enjoying samples of summer favorites from 20 local restaurants, six food trucks plus beer, wine, cocktails and live music.
RYE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Westchester County, NY
Westchester County, NY
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian Americans#Martial Arts#Balloon Animals#News 12 After#Anti Asian#Albanian
yonkerstimes.com

Katie Couric Helps Open Hair House in New Rochelle

A number of elected officials and dignitaries attended the ribbon cutting, including County Legislator Damon Maher, County Executive Rep/Councilwoman Martha Lopez – New Rochelle Council District 1, Mayor Noam Bramson, #NRBID Executive Director Karel Littman, Planning and Development Commissioner Adam Salgado, Economic Development Director Jorge Ventura and Manager Lisa Davis, RXR Executive Vice President of Construction Services Greg Clancy and RXR Vice President of Retail Leasing Reed Zukerman, NRFD Chief Andrew Sandor (New Rochelle Fire Department), New Rochelle Chamber President Rob Hayes and Board members, and EmCee New Rochelle Chamber Executive Director Catherine White (New Rochelle Chamber of Commerce).
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn nanny, 51, earns college degree after decades of sacrifice

BROOKLYN, New York (PIX11) — A Brooklyn nanny dreamed of finishing college for over 30 years, and this year she is walking across that stage with her diploma.   Lyn Thomas, of East Flatbush, said when she wants something she never gives up. That includes her dream of college. She got her GED at 48, and now at […]
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
westchesterfamily.com

Summer Bucket List: 36 Really Cool Things to Do this Summer in Westchester

Summer Bucket List: 36 Really Cool Things to Do this Summer in Westchester. Summer is right around the corner! Whether you’re staying local this summer, or looking for more activities in between camp and travel, we’ve got you covered in our bucket list of cool things to experience in Westchester. From swimming to camping to outdoor music festivals to sleeping with wolves (!!), you and your kids will love checking things off on this list as you explore the many cool things Westchester has to offer. Happy exploring!
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
yeahthatskosher.com

New Kosher Steakhouse Opening in Rockland: Dolcetto

Chef Zach Hess, of both T-Fusion and Bordeaux Steakhouse fame, is bringing his talents to Monsey via Dolcetto, a new steakhouse set to open in early June. The restaurant’s carefully designed menu will feature curated aged meats and a varied drink menu, all made with the freshest ingredients and highest quality meats.
MONSEY, NY
Thrillist

The Bronx Zoo Is Bringing Back Its Adults-Only After Hours Party 'Brew At the Zoo'

If you've been waiting for your chance to swig an ice-cold beer while enjoying one of the country's best zoos, your wait is over. The Bronx Zoo's Brew at the Zoo event returns this month, keeping zoo gates open after hours for an adults-only event. On Friday, June 17, the zoo will welcome people 21 and over from 6 to 11 pm for a unique party.
BRONX, NY
Times Herald-Record

Kiryas Joel, NYC plan 15-mile backup water pipeline; no word on who foots the bill

New York City and Kiryas Joel are planning a 15-mile pipeline that could supply backup water when needed by Orange County municipalities that use the city's Catskill Aqueduct. The new water main would run beside the aqueduct, from New Windsor in Orange County to Gardiner in Ulster County, and draw water from the city's Delaware Aqueduct. The two giant water tunnels cross paths in Gardiner as they carry 1.2 billon gallons each day from reservoirs in Ulster and Sullivan counties, most of it bound for the city.
KIRYAS JOEL, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Westchester student scientists earn scholarship money

WHITE PLAINS – Westchester County Executive George Latimer is applauding local high school scientists for their pioneering ideas at the 2022 Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair. In total Westchester students received more than $25,000 in scholarship money for their innovative projects. Latimer said “We are confident these students...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
News 12

News 12

81K+
Followers
27K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy