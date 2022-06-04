Fortnite's end-of-season Collision event teases Darth Vader cameo

A lore-heavy mech battle preceded Fortnite's pre-Chapter 3 Season 3 downtime.

Fortnite's Collision event (opens in new tab) for the end of Chapter 3 Season 2 saw players taking part in a concerted assault on the "Collider," the massive tower housing the "Zero Point." I gotta say, I'm not exactly up on my Fortnite lore, but the interactive, cinematic event was pretty impressive, even to my jaded, non-Gen Z sensibilities.

Players loaded into the cockpit of a massive, Pacific Rim-style mecha and launched into space, landing back on the island to do battle with the forces of Doctor Slone. In-between cutscenes, it featured neat little on-rails shooting segments, and the Twitch chat I was watching with seemed pretty impressed. It certainly beats the last one of these things I watched live, the destruction of the Almighty (opens in new tab) in Destiny in 2020. I've never recovered from Season of the Worthy. This portion also featured the destruction of the Fortress and at least some of the IO Airship landmarks on the Island, continuing Fortnite's tradition of season-ending map changes.

The mecha was then shot down, and players proceeded to a small PvE shooting portion while the Zero Point displayed views of multiple different realities—including the classic duel between Darth Vader and Obi Wan Kenobi at the end of A New Hope, possibly teasing some Vader action in Season 3. The characters Agent Jones and The Foundation (the guy modelled on the Rock) jumped into the Zero Point, Slone was seemingly killed by the mecha, and the Fortnite servers entered their inter-season downtime.

All in all, pretty neat stuff, not sure how invested the average Fortniter is in the ongoing story, but it made for a good spectacle. When can we play Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3? Given the timetable of past seasonal shifts, I would expect the season to go live by tomorrow morning.

