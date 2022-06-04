ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martins Ferry, OH

Fresh fruit abounds at Strawberry Festival

By Dan Mayeres, Colin Roose
 3 days ago

MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) – Summer doesn’t just mean warm weather and swimming…it also means fruit and vegetables right out of the garden.

Today, Martins Ferry brought back its celebration of the season’s freshness with the Strawberry Festival.

The Project Forward-led event catered to bakers with its pie and jelly contest, along with those who just love the taste of one of the sweetest berries.

The festival is celebrating its fourth year following its revival back in 2018.

Related
WTRF- 7News

Joyful noise at Steubenville Gospel Night

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – There’s music for the mind and music for dancing…but Gospel Night in Steubenville was all about the spirit. Tonight more than a dozen groups and soloists made a joyful noise at the Berkman Amphitheater. It’s the fifth year for the showcase of religious talent, set against a beautiful Ohio River sunset. […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Fairies are real in Elm Grove

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Saturday night at the Kruger Street Museum, fairies overtook the toys and trains and sprinkled pixie dust in front lawn. The second annual Spring Fairy Garden created a fantasy world for the evening, with wings and tutus worn by children and adults alike. Organizers set up games, stories, and even photo […]
WHEELING, WV
weelunk.com

Vintage Gardening Tips from Wheeling’s Past

It’s not too late to start a garden this growing season! Yes, some gardeners have been out in their gardens since March, seeding peas, carrots, and arugula, but there’s still plenty of time to get things growing. With the consistently warm day and night temperatures, Wheeling is safely past the threat of frost– barring any truly whacky weather. That means that summer fruits like tomatoes, peppers, and eggplant can safely get tucked into the ground. It’s also the perfect time to plant annual flowers like zinnias, sunflowers, marigolds, and cosmos.
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Check this out! New hot dog joint opens in Bridgeport

Bridgeport, Ohio (WTRF) — If you’re craving a tasty hot dog, you’re in luck! The Weiner Hut just opened on Route 40 in Bridgeport.  This little hot dog joint has burgers, chicken patties, and, of course, their specialty… hot dogs! They make plain dogs, but if you like trying new things, they have all kinds […]
BRIDGEPORT, OH
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling Feeling Chili Cook-off brings the heat

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) — Sweet, spicy and delicious–the only way to describe the 19th annual Wheeling Feeling Chili Cook-off. There was all kinds of tough competition.  People from all over the world have travelled to the Friendly City, bringing their best recipe and hoping to take home first prize.  Rose Warmuth is a chili chairperson, […]
WHEELING, WV
WTAP

Locals get a Taste of Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Taste of Parkersburg was back Saturday night after a two year hiatus due to Covid. People swarmed downtown, sipping on beers and good food. Live music filled the air and people happily soaked in the atmosphere, chatting with friends and family. It’s a tradition for...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

Shadyside woman holds memorial yard sale in honor of her mom

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) — Now that the warm weather is hopefully here to stay, yard sale signs have started to pop up on the corner of streets everywhere.   Community members filled the sidewalks in Shadyside Saturday morning to find a good deal.   There were around 50 yard sales set up throughout the […]
SHADYSIDE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Final preparations underway for Wheeling Feeling Chili Cookoff

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Chili preparations are underway, but don’t worry, you don’t have to do any of the cooking. This Saturday, the 19th annual Wheeling Feeling Chili Cookoff expects around 2,500 guests to chow down on chili made from coast to coast at the Waterfront in Downtown Wheeling. Everyone is welcome to “chill” free […]
WHEELING, WV
Your Radio Place

Airport Corner #26: Aerial Tour Update

By: Carl La Rue, local pilot & businessman. News, facts and personal opinion, speaking for himself and not as a representative of the airport or this website. Most progress that we humans engage in can be seen from the air, unless an attempt is made to disguise it, like weapons caches and military movements. What can’t be seen directly can be inferred by a myriad of clues.
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Swimmers splash into summer in Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – While it may not be exactly sweltering today, there was more than enough warmth to make a dip in the water worth it. And Wheeling took off those pool covers for the summer today at four of its facilities. Swimmers put on their suits and jumped in at Garden Park, Bridge […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling city pools open Saturday

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling city pools open this Saturday, June 4.  The facilities at Garden Park, Warwood, Bridge Park, Wheeling Island, Grandview, Wheeling Heights, 36th Street, and South Wheeling will be open from noon until 6 p.m., daily, weather permitting. Pools can also be parties. Anyone that wants to make a reservation can call the Parks and Recreation office at 304-234-3641, or you can book […]
WHEELING, WV
CBS News

'American Countess' docks on the North Shore

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This isn't your ordinary riverboat. 'American Countess,' which is part of the American Queen Steamboat Company, has made its way to Pittsburgh. The massive vessel is one of the newest members of the company's fleet. This boat is described as a combination of "old paddle wheelers with a contemporary design."
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF- 7News

Taste of the Valley returns to Belmont County for its 21st year

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Thursday night, the Capstone Soccer Complex in St. Clairsville was the host for one of the Ohio Valley’s most delicious fundraisers of the year. We’re, of course, talking about the St. Clairsville Noon Rotary’s Taste of the Valley. This marks the 21st year for the event. The festivities featured 20 […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

