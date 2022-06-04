Fresh fruit abounds at Strawberry Festival

MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) – Summer doesn’t just mean warm weather and swimming…it also means fruit and vegetables right out of the garden.

Today, Martins Ferry brought back its celebration of the season’s freshness with the Strawberry Festival.

The Project Forward-led event catered to bakers with its pie and jelly contest, along with those who just love the taste of one of the sweetest berries.

The festival is celebrating its fourth year following its revival back in 2018.

