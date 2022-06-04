ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Summertime Pattern Returns Next Week

CBS42.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTONIGHT: After a warm but comfortable day, a clear sky and lower humidity will allow temperatures to dip into the 60s again tonight. SUNDAY: It gets a bit muggier into the afternoon. Temperatures climb into the upper 80s. A few isolated downpours could pop up in the heat of the afternoon....

www.cbs42.com

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Severe weather headed our way Sunday night

Tonight mostly cloudy skies with lows into the 60s. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible overnight. Patchy dense fog could develop after midnight and impact your early Sunday morning drive. Sunday will be hot with highs into the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. However, things could turn...
natureworldnews.com

Extreme Weather Incoming, Eastern US to Expect Stormy Days Ahead

While thunderstorms loomed across much of the Plains for several days, the northeastern United States experienced a period of calm and dry weather over the weekend, replete with low humidity and seasonable late-spring temperatures. According to AccuWeather analysts, rain, thunderstorms, and increased humidity make for an unpleasant first part of...
Florida State
UPI News

Heat wave to bring 100-degree temperatures to Texas

June is already off to a toasty start for much of the south-central United States following an abnormally warm May for the region. AccuWeather forecasters say Mother Nature is set to dial up the thermostat and send parts of the region to sweltering levels early next week, which will put several daily temperature records in jeopardy.
natureworldnews.com

Intense Heatwave Expected to Bring 100 Degrees in Texas Next Week

Following an unusually warm May for the region, June is already off to a warm start for much of the south-central United States. According to AccuWeather experts, Mother Nature is about to crank up the heat and throw areas of the region into blistering temperatures early next week, threatening numerous daily temperature records.
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 6/6 Monday forecast

After our beautiful weekend, the pleasant weather continues today. Expect plenty of sunshine, low humidity, and highs right around 80 degrees.Tonight will be mostly to partly clear with temps falling into the low 60s in the city and 50s in the 'burbs.Tomorrow starts off nice with increasing clouds through the day. A few showers will be possible by late afternoon and evening, especially to the west. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.Wednesday looks like an unsettled day with showers and t'storms around. As of now, the risk for any severe weather is very low, but some heavy downpours are possible. Highs will be in the upper 70s and it'll also be more humid. Thursday starts off on the damp side with lingering showers, then we should dry out into the afternoon.
