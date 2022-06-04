Summertime Pattern Returns Next Week

After our beautiful weekend, the pleasant weather continues today. Expect plenty of sunshine, low humidity, and highs right around 80 degrees.Tonight will be mostly to partly clear with temps falling into the low 60s in the city and 50s in the 'burbs.Tomorrow starts off nice with increasing clouds through the day. A few showers will be possible by late afternoon and evening, especially to the west. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.Wednesday looks like an unsettled day with showers and t'storms around. As of now, the risk for any severe weather is very low, but some heavy downpours are possible. Highs will be in the upper 70s and it'll also be more humid. Thursday starts off on the damp side with lingering showers, then we should dry out into the afternoon.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO