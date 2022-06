WESTON, Fla. – A school in Weston will get hundreds of “Stop The Bleed” kits over the summer in memory of a 14-year-old Parkland school shooting victim. Lori Alhadeff was at Weston City Hall on Monday with a group of Cypress Bay High School students. They were there to announce her nonprofit Make Our Schools Safe invested in hundreds of Stop The Bleed kits to help prepare the campus in Weston for “an emergency situation.”

