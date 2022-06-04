ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Kevin Na becomes first golfer to resign from PGA Tour instead of facing sanctions for joining Greg Norman's Saudi-funded circuit

By Derek Lawrenson
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

American golfer Kevin Na has become the first player to announce his resignation from the PGA Tour rather than face sanctions for signing up to Greg Norman’s Saudi-funded circuit.

World No33 Na is one of 13 PGA Tour players, including Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia and Dustin Johnson, to be included in the field for this week’s first £20m LIV Golf event at Centurion in St Albans in Hertfordshire.

But he is the first to actually quit the tour because of the possible threat of legal action.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DyUg6_0g0iGER400
Kevin Na is the first golfer to quit the PGA tour rather than face sanctions for being involved in  the LIV Golf Event

‘For 19 years I’ve played on the PGA Tour and I have loved every minute of it,’ the 38-year-old posted on social media on Saturday. ‘I appreciate the platform the tour has provided me to play the game that I love.

‘I would like the freedom to play wherever I want and exercising my right as a free agent gives me that opportunity. However, to remain a PGA Tour player, I must give up my right to make these choices about my career.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ydfnl_0g0iGER400
Na is one of 13 PGA Tour players signed up to Greg Norman's Saudi-funded golf event 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T7pz6_0g0iGER400
In a statement Na stressed that he would like the freedom to play wherever he wants

‘If I exercise my right to choose where and when I play golf, then I cannot remain a PGA Tour player without facing disciplinary proceedings and legal action.’

Na, 38, is a five-time PGA Tour winner who has earned more than £30million during his career.

He added: ‘This has not been an easy decision [and] not one I take lightly. I hope the current policies change and I’ll be able to play on the PGA Tour again.’

Meanwhile, France’s Victor Perez had a hole in one at the second at the European Open near Hamburg on his way to a 71 and a one-shot lead going into the final round.

Joakim Lagergren of Sweden and Julian Brun of France are joint second on four under par.

Comments / 0

Related
Golf.com

Jack Nicklaus and Nick Faldo disagree — over a key piece of course management

Nick Faldo says you should. (And he says he was told to do so by Ben Hogan.) Jack Nicklaus says you shouldn’t. Whom to trust over whether or not you should aim your ball at trouble? Good question. Faldo’s a six-time major champ; Nicklaus an 18-timer (and Hogan won nine). Ultimately, the decision likely comes down to some combination of personal preference, risk management and situation. But the back-and-forth between Faldo and Nicklaus, during CBS’ broadcast of Saturday’s third round of the Memorial, may persuade.
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

The PGA threatens to sanction Sergio García

The PGA reiterated on Wednesday its adamant refusal to allow its members to participate in LIV Golf, a new league launched with the backing of Saudi Arabia, and threatened "disciplinary action" after it was confirmed that a group of 42 players will compete at the 'LIV Golf Invitational Series' in London from June 9-11.
GOLF
The Spun

Greg Norman Reveals Absurd Offer Made To Tiger Woods

The LIV Golf Invitational made a big splash when announcing Dustin Johnson among the field for its first competition. According to Greg Norman, the controversial new league aimed even higher. Norman, the CEO of the Saudi Arabia-funded golf series, told The Washington Post's Kent Babb that Tiger Woods rejected a...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pga Tour#Golfer#Sports#Saudi#American#The Pga Tour
ClutchPoints

Tiger Woods’ girlfriend Erica Herman

Tiger Woods is arguably the GOAT of golf. Other than holding tens of records on the PGA Tour, Tiger has also won 15 major championships during his legendary career, already earning an induction to the World Golf Hall of Fame. While Woods has rejuvenated his career over the last few years, he has had a supportive partner by his side. dominated the world of golf, he has had a supportive partner by his side. Let’s get to know Tiger Woods’ girlfriend, Erica Herman.
ORLANDO, FL
Popculture

Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren: What to Remember

Tiger Woods is undoubtedly one of the greatest athletes to ever live. He has been a member of the PGA tour for over 25 years and has won the PGA Tournament four times. Additionally, Woods has won the Masters Tournament five times and is an inductee of the World Golf Hall of Fame. Still, it is his rollercoaster relationship with ex-wife Elin Nordegren that has captivated so many people.
NFL
golfmagic.com

Six hilarious reactions to Kevin Na's PGA Tour resignation

Kevin Na confirmed his long-assumed intentions when he rocked up at the Masters wearing Golf Saudi logos on his clothing. Therefore it was no surprise when his name popped up on the confirmed list of competitors for the first event of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series at Centurion Club.
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Reacts To The Phil Mickelson Decision

Paige Spiranac had some choice words for Phil Mickelson after he announced that he'd be joining the LIV Tour. Rumors were swirling on Monday that Mickelson had made his decision to play on that tour after he went dark for several months. He then released a statement after the reports came out confirming that those rumors were true.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Golf legend Jack Nicklaus sued by Nicklaus Companies

18-time major winning legend Jack Nicklaus is being sued by Nicklaus Companies for breach of contract, tortious interference and breach of fiduciary duty. As reported by Sports Illustrated, a complaint was filed by Nicklaus Companies to the Supreme Court against the Golden Bear on May 13. According to the complaint,...
ECONOMY
Golf Digest

Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 Memorial Tournament

Billy Horschel carried a five-shot advantage over Aaron Wise and Cameron Smith heading into the final round of the Memorial Tournament on Sunday at Muirfield Village. But while that sounded like it meant things were essentially over, perhaps you hadn’t been paying attention to recent history in which no lead has appeared entirely safe and a large comeback has never been out of the question.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Report: Tiger Woods turned down 'mind-blowingly enormous ... high nine digits' figure from Saudi golf league

In an interview with the Washington Post, Greg Norman said Tiger Woods was offered a gargantuan deal to join LIV Golf. Norman, who serves as the CEO for the Saudi-based golf league that launches this week, was profiled by the Washington Post’s Kent Baab. In the piece, Baab notes that LIV Golf representatives pitched the fledgling circuit to Woods’ representatives. According to Norman, the offer was “mind-blowingly enormous.”
TENNIS
Golf.com

‘It became reckless’: Phil Mickelson opens up on gambling addiction, break from golf

Phil Mickelson’s months-long absence from the public eye left a vacuum that was quickly filled with stories and speculation. There were excerpts from Alan Shipnuck’s biography of Mickelson that revealed Mickelson’s mixed feelings about the Saudis backing the LIV League. Soon thereafter, there were references to massive gambling losses. The excerpts fueled the absence, and the absence fueled the speculation, and over time, as Mickelson missed the Masters and then his title defense at the PGA, we started to wonder what was really going on.
GAMBLING
ClutchPoints

Tiger Woods offered ‘mind-blowingly enormous’ deal to join Saudi-backed LIV Golf

The Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour has spared no expense in its quest become a legitimate rival to the PGA. The rival league has made headlines for its allegedly massive financial offers to some of the world’s best golfers. LIV Golf even tried to land 18-time major winner Jack Nicklaus, reportedly offering him around $100 million to run the league before settling on former world no. 1 Greg Norman. While the rival league landed big names, such as Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson, it didn’t stop them from trying to get the biggest name in the sport. Norman revealed that LIV Golf made a monster offer to Tiger Woods in an effort to get him to ditch the PGA, per TheComeback.com.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Minjee Lee shoots a record-low score for a record-high payday and a much deserved U.S. Women's Open title

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. — In every major championship, there is a winning moment, but that doesn't mean there's always a dramatic moment. For Minjee Lee, who captured her second career major title with relative ease at the U.S. Women's Open on Sunday, that proved to be the case since the 26-year-old Australian’s winning moment wound up happening more than 24 hours earlier. Indeed, it came on Saturday afternoon, when a string of four straight birdies on Nos. 9 through 12 at Pine Needles, plus two bogeys from Mina Harigae, turned a tight leaderboard into a potential rout. At that point, Lee was 13 under and held a four-shot lead on Harigae.
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
Golf Digest

Roundtable: On Phil Mickelson's jump to LIV Golf and his possible exit from the PGA Tour

Phil Mickelson was announced as the final man in the field for the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational event in London this week. In a sense the decision was far from shocking; Mickelson has long made his flirtation with the Saudi-backed league known, to the point where his comments about said league—highlighted by a Fire Pit Collective report that he hired lawyers to draw up LIV Golf’s operating charter—led to a three-month sabbatical from the tour. Still, Monday’s announcement turned the theoretical into reality, and that reality has very real consequences to Mickelson and the sport.
GOLF
The Spun

Tiger Woods Rejected Major Offer: Golf World Reacts

Saudi-backed LIV Golf has poached some big names from the PGA Tour, but apparently could not land Tiger Woods. It reportedly wasn't for lack of trying. Golf legend Greg Norman, who is aligned with LIV Golf, says that the fledgling league offered Woods hundreds of millions of dollars to jump ship, but Tiger wouldn't budge.
GOLF
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

382K+
Followers
42K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy