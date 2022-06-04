ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Kerr Reveals Why Gary Payton Didn't Play Game 1

By Farbod Esnaashari
 3 days ago

Gary Payton may be making a return very soon.

While the Warriors have been cruising through these NBA Playoffs with an injured roster, Game 1 proved this Celtics series may not be the same case. Even though Gary Payton II was available to play in Game 1, Steve Kerr wanted to play it safe with his defensive stopper - something that may change soon.

"I didn't feel comfortable playing him significant minutes yet," Steve Kerr said. "I thought and the training staff felt like he needed a little more time. I anticipate that he will be available for more than that tomorrow."

Gary Payton II hasn't played a basketball game for the Warriors since Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Memphis Grizzlies; he's missed 10 consecutive games since that moment. It's understandable to see why Steve Kerr would be apprehensive about playing Gary Payton heavy minutes in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, but at the same time, the Warriors can not afford to lose both Game 1 and 2 at home. Whatever combination he can find to make it work, is what needs to get done. It was something that Payton's father also criticized.

"But if he’s available, I think you should use him," Payton Sr said. "Use him. You only got seven games, now you only got six. And they gotta win four, now Boston only has to win three. So they’re behind a little bit. So I mean use him, shit you only got six more games, what are you saving him for? Just use him. How would you know if he’s gonna be effective for you if you don’t use him? So just use him and see what happens."

Game 2 is on Sunday, and Gary Payton II will be waiting for his moment.

