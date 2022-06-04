State police investigate stolen motorcycle

Michigan State Police needs your help finding a stolen motorcycle out of St. Joseph County.

Troopers say someone stole the motorcycle from the 63000 block of Burgener Road in Florence Township.

It happened at 4:15 a.m. on Thursday, June 3.

State police say a nearby camera got surveillance video of the theft.

The stolen bike is a black and chrome, 2004 Harley Fat Boy.

If you have any information about the theft, call the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at (269) 558-0500.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube