Finney joined the Steelers as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas State in 2015. The prospect was once considered the best center in the NFL Draft, and while teams were unwilling to use a draft pick on him, he was a hot commodity once he hit free agency. Despite the interest (and, presumably, lucrative offers), Finney opted to sign with his favorite team as a child.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 20 MINUTES AGO