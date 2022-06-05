Photos: First Art Walk Of the Summer Brings the Crowds to Downtown Casper

As Pride month kicks off, ART 321 is presenting 'A Guide to Pronouns' on Wednesday evening, beginning at 6:00 p.m. "Pronouns are used in everyday speech and writing to take the place of people's names," a Facebook post from ART 321 stated. "We frequently use them without thinking about it. Often, when speaking of someone in the third person, these pronouns have a gender implied. These associations are not always accurate or helpful."

CASPER, WY ・ 6 DAYS AGO