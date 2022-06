The factory-backed No. 01 Cadillac of Chip Ganassi Racing has had quite the eventful season. Spins from the lead, mechanical retirements, and a race at Long Beach where the team won despite an early setback have highlighted a year where all the speed in the world seems to not be enough for the pairing of Renger van der Zande and Sebastien Bourdais to win races in IMSA's class DPi. When the team had a clean race at Detroit today, it should be no surprise that it ended with a win.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO