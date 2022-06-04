New Tutu: Rams Tout Atwell's Improvement

“Last year, he thought he knew but he really didn’t,” Rams coach Eric Yarber said about the second-year receiver

The Los Angeles Rams had a stacked receiving room last season, as quarterback Matthew Stafford seemed to have endless options at his disposal. Offensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp, the dynamic play-making Odell Beckham Jr, lethal downfield threat Van Jefferson, and the always reliable veteran Robert Woods made up one of the league's top receiving corps.

These names, along with the rest of the star-studded talent on the roster, made it easy to overlook rookie receiver Tutu Atwell, who found his role as a returner on special teams last season while not recording a catch on offense.

The Rams are looking for more from their 2021 second-round pick out of Louisville headed into a title defense run this season. For Atwell, it's been an offseason focused on maturity and growth, something his receivers coach Eric Yarber spoke about Thursday when discussing the 22-year-old's development .

“Last year, he thought he knew but he really didn’t,” Yarber said. “So you’ve got to press on him: ‘Hey, this is how you prepare. You’ve got to prepare like a pro. This is your livelihood. This is not you going to class and then going out there and using your athletic ability.’”

In eight games last season, Atwell had 10 punt returns for 54 yards and five kickoffs for 87 return yards. The Rams will certainly be looking to take advantage of his 4.27 40-yard dash speed on offense this season.

“He’s progressing very, very well mentally and physically," Yarber said. "The game has slowed down for him. He knows his plays like the back of his hand. It’s almost like he took things for granted (last year). But now, he saw how Cooper and Robert Woods prepared and how it translated to on-the-field (success). I was going to suggest he do that anyway, but he did it before I even suggested it. That says a lot about how he’s serious about this and he wants to be a good pro.”

Atwell says he sees the criticism directed his way. But as he enters 2022 with more understanding, he's ready to change the critiques into motivation.

“Of course it pops into my phone,” Atwell said Thursday after the final day of OTAs. “I’m the type of guy, I use it for motivation. I don’t let it get to me. People can say what they want to say.”

The team has a short break before mandatory minicamp begins this Tuesday. With Woods now with the Tennessee Titans and Beckham's return to the team uncertain, Atwell's role in the offense could be reaching new heights. The Rams wouldn't have used a second-round pick on him if they didn't see his value coming to light in year two.

“At the end of the day, I’m here, I’m on the team," Atwell said. "Coach (Sean) McVay and Les chose me for a reason. They see what I can do. I’m going to prove everybody wrong.”

