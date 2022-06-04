ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa Democrats hope changes help it salvage leadoff caucuses

By ERIN MURPHY Courier Des Moines Bureau
DES MOINES — Iowa Democrats are proposing sweeping changes to their caucuses, essentially turning the complicated system into a simple straw poll in an attempt to preserve their status as one of the first states to express their choice for the next U.S. president. The Iowa Democratic Party...

DES MOINES — Yet another round of mass shootings in the United States once again brings to the forefront the debate over gun regulations nationally and in Iowa. At a grocery store in Buffalo, 10 people were killed May 14. At an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, 19 children and two adults were killed May 24. At a hospital in Tulsa, Okla., four people were shot dead June 1.
