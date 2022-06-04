Iowa Democrats hope changes help it salvage leadoff caucuses

A former state legislator and current candidate for elected office in Box Elder County, Utah, has an idea that he and county officials believe could make bringing in seawater to replenish the Great Salt Lake much more feasible, at least from an economic standpoint. With the Great Salt Lake already at a record-low level and expected to drop further this year, Utah officials are entertaining virtually any idea that could help reverse the decline. One of those ideas — piping seawater from the Pacific Ocean...

BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO