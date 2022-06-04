ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

Report: Patriots Isaiah Wynn Makes Decision on Minicamp Attendance

By Mike D'Abate
 3 days ago

Per a weekend report, the New England Patriots offensive is expected to report when the team begins mandatory minicamp Tuesday.

Apparently, New England Patriots offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn will be ‘walking through that door’ after all.

New England’s starting left tackle was conspicuous by his absence during OTAs during the past couple of weeks, leading many to wonder whether the former Georgia Bulldog’s days were numbered in Foxboro.

However, The Athletic reported on Saturday that Wynn is expected to report when the team begins mandatory minicamp Tuesday.

When healthy, Wynn is one of the more fundamentally sound left tackles in the NFL. Though a bit undersized for the position (listed at 6-foot-3), his technique is as solid as any of his peers. At his best, Wynn has the necessary quickness and strength to win battles one-on-one against edge rushers, or creating openings for the running game.

Despite the occasional breakdown in protection, Wynn performed reasonably well in 2021, making 15 starts during the regular season. He finished fifth on the team’s offense playing 915 (82.8 percent) of its snaps. According to Pro Football Focus , Wynn allowed six sacks and five quarterback hits, earning an overall grade of 74.9. He was also flagged for nine penalties.

The 26-year-old is entering the final year of his rookie contract, hitting the Patriots’ books with a salary cap number of $10.4 million. New England exercised the fifth-year option in his deal last spring.

While parting ways with Wynn may make some financial sense - and he certainly would attract a bevy of suitors - his decision to attend minicamp bodes well for his future with the team. Although attendance at OTAs is not mandatory, the ebb and flow to Wynn’s 2021 season seems to provide adequate motivation for him to take part in the team’s organized training activities. However, it should be noted that the reason behind his absence is not yet known.

Wynn is still projected as the team’s starting left tackle for 2022, joining rookie left guard Cole Strange, center David Andrews, right guard Michael Onwenu and right tackle Trent Brown as the team’s top linemen.

Mandatory minicamp is set to run from June 7-9 at the Gillette Stadium practice fields in Foxboro.

FOXBOROUGH, MA
Patriot Country

Patriot Country

Boston, MA
