Nurses reach tentative contract agreement with Providence St. Vincent in Portland

Housing stability, transportation, food security, job and financial stability, and behavioral healthcare all play a role in a person's overall health. These are called “social determinants of health." Gary Daniels, CEO of UnitedHealthcare Pacific Northwest, joined us to talk about how they're working in all these areas in communities nationwide to positively influence the health of at-risk populations. One of their most recent projects is an affordable housing development in Aloha that will offer 81 new affordable housing units including studios, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom units, and will serve households between 30% and 60% of Area Median Income.
