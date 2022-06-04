ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Nurses reach tentative contract agreement with Providence St. Vincent in Portland

By KATU Staff
KATU.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. — Nurses at one of Oregon’s largest hospitals have avoided a strike after reaching a tentative contract agreement nearly eight months into negotiations. Providence St. Vincent Medical Center and the Oregon...

katu.com

KATU.com

Money was wasted at condemned NE Portland veteran apartment complex, audit finds

PORTLAND, Ore. — A new audit released Tuesday found that the Joint Office of Homeless Services spent $850,000 to house needy veterans, but allowed the property to deteriorate into unsafe, unsanitary conditions. Sandy Studios was a 32-unit studio apartment complex located on Sandy Boulevard in the Hollywood neighborhood. According...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Staffing shortage at Portland's 911 Dispatch continues to cause delays for callers

PORTLAND, Ore — When you dial 911 in Portland, you may have to wait longer than you're used to; not to mention calling the non-emergency police line. “It’s become quite common for the non-emergency number to wait much longer than we’d like because our priority is on answering the emergency 911 calls,” said Public Information Officer for the Portland Bureau of Emergency Communications Dan Douthit.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Did You Feel It? 2.8M earthquake reported north of Camas, Washington

CAMAS, Wash. — A small 2.8 magnitude earthquake shook in southwest Washington on Monday evening, according the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake shook just before 7 p.m. near Fern Prairie, Washington, just north of Camas in Clark County. The USGS said the quake had a depth of roughly 2.3...
CAMAS, WA
KATU.com

Man hurt after stabbing in Portland's Old Town

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a stabbing in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood. The stabbing happened just before 1 p.m. near Norwest 6th and Couch. A witness told KATU that a fight had broken out beforehand. She said she heard the suspect yelling homophobic slurs at the victim...
PORTLAND, OR
Health
KATU.com

UnitedHealthcare Addresses Social Barriers to Health

Housing stability, transportation, food security, job and financial stability, and behavioral healthcare all play a role in a person's overall health. These are called “social determinants of health." Gary Daniels, CEO of UnitedHealthcare Pacific Northwest, joined us to talk about how they're working in all these areas in communities nationwide to positively influence the health of at-risk populations. One of their most recent projects is an affordable housing development in Aloha that will offer 81 new affordable housing units including studios, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom units, and will serve households between 30% and 60% of Area Median Income.
ALOHA, OR
KATU.com

Construction of Kozy Kamp Neighborhood Park underway

RIDGEFIELD, Wash. — Clark County started construction on the Kozy Kamp Neighborhood Park on Monday. The park is located on Northeast 29th Avenue, south of Northeast 179th Street in the Fairgrounds neighborhood in Ridgefield. The completed park will include a playground, multi-purpose sport court, a paved and accessible loop...
RIDGEFIELD, WA
KATU.com

Portland students share concerns after Uvalde school shooting

The deadly mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas has affected students across the country, including here in Portland and surrounding areas. "I was kind of just frustrated that things haven’t been done about that to stop it from happening," said Raine, a Portland student. It was one of more than...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Deputy chief rescues woman from house fire in Rainier

RAINIER, Ore. — An off-duty deputy chief rescued a woman from a house fire last week, according to Columbia River Fire & Rescue. Just before 9:15 a.m. Friday morning, crews were called to 30610 Brownlee Road in Rainier, Oregon where a fire was reported in a downstairs bedroom. According...
RAINIER, OR
KATU.com

Comparing grocery store prices amidst record inflation

PORTLAND, Ore. — One of the places people feel the greatest pain of inflation is at the grocery store. According to the USDA, food bought and markets and grocery stores in April 2022 was 11% higher than in April 2021. KATU's Genevieve Reaume wanted to see where people can...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Person found dead on I-84 eastbound in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police closed Interstate 84 eastbound in Portland Sunday morning to investigate reports of a deadly crash that involved a pedestrian. Reports came in at about 8:20 a.m. for a pedestrian being struck by a driver on I-84 eastbound near the Sandy Boulevard overpass. Arriving officers said...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Crash involving 5 cars causes major traffic delays on Highway 217

TIGARD, Ore. — A crash on Highway 217 involving five cars is causing major traffic delays on Monday afternoon, according to Tigard police. The crash involved five cars near Greenburg Road, police said. Police have not said what caused the crash. This is a developing story, we will continue...
TIGARD, OR
KATU.com

Rising interest rates shift homebuying habits, buyers face less competition

PORTLAND, Ore. — Several Portland real estate agents tell KATU things are shifting going into summer. Prices are going up, and houses are sitting on the market a bit longer. "It is a little bit more encouraging for buyers right now because they’re not necessarily up against five or 20 offers. There might be two or three. There might just be one. So, I think there’s a little bit of pressure off the buyers, which is nice," Ilyse Ball said.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

The Portland Rose Festival's Rich History

The Portland Rose Festival is underway. The Starlight Parade happened on June 4th and the Grand Floral Parade is coming up on June 11th. The Portland Rose Festival Chief Operating Officer, aka Parade Queen, Marilyn Clint took time away from her busy schedule to share more about the history of the beloved festival.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Man sentenced to 15 years in prison in Washington County rape case

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — A Washington County man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to several charges including first-degree rape. According to the Washington County DA’s office, 28-year-old Darby Jay Martin pleaded guilty to first-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse, second-degree sexual abuse, using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct, and two counts of first-degree unlawful delivery of a schedule I controlled substance to a minor.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR

