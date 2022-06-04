ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SHOOTING INVESTIGATION ON WINTERGREEN ROAD LEADS DESOTO POLICE TO DRUG & WEAPON SEIZURE

DeSoto, TX - An investigation by DeSoto Police into a Thursday shooting at an apartment complex on the 300 block of W. Wintergreen Road led to the hospitalization of a 26-year-old DeSoto man who resided there and the seizure of an AR-15...

Focus Daily News

DeSoto Police Uncover Drugs and AR15 During Shooting investigation

SHOOTING INVESTIGATION ON WINTERGREEN ROAD LEADS DESOTO POLICE TO DRUG & WEAPON SEIZURE. DeSoto PD Seizes AR15 Pistol and 2LBs of Marijuana from wounded resident. An investigation by DeSoto Police into a Thursday shooting at an apartment complex on the 300 block of W. Wintergreen Road led to the hospitalization of a 26-year-old DeSoto man who resided there and the seizure of an AR-15 pistol and two pounds of marijuana from his apartment.
DESOTO, TX
