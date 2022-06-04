ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Community prayer service for victims of shooting at medical complex

By Amanda Slee
 3 days ago
Community members came together Saturday night to pray for those impacted by the shooting at a medical building in South Tulsa on Wednesday.

The Holy Family Cathedral held a vespers service to honor the four lives lost in Wednesday's tragic shooting.

The shooting took the lives of Dr. Preston Phillips, Dr. Stephanie Husen, medical assistant Amanda Glenn, and a patient William Love.

RELATED STORY: Tulsa Medical Building Shooting

The community prayer service was comprised of psalms, scriptures, and prayer.

Robin Stewart came to show her respect and offer her support.

Stewart worked for a transplant donor service and worked closely with employees at St. Francis for many years.

She said she knew Dr. Preston Phillips and viewed him as a gentle giant.

“His presence through the hospital would make you smile. I mean he just brought joy to everyone that he was involved with. Patients, even people he didn’t even know, he would always say hi and greet them with a smile", Stewart said.

Holy Family Cathedral Bishop David Konderla, said after the shooting he visited St. Francis to hold mass.

When he was there he noticed the hospital was bustling in its normal busy state providing healthcare.

“I took that as a wonderful sign that even though this evil has happened within our community, the community is strong and resilient and will bounce back and continue to love and serve one another as we have before and since", Konderla said.

He hoped bringing people together for the service could continue that resilience and provide some comfort.

Konderla told 2 News, “the days ahead will have multiple emotions for people for all kinds of reasons and of course, this isn’t the only tragedy happening in people's lives in this community. So the constant message of the Christian faith is that our Lord has risen, the Holy Spirit is among us, and God loves us and cares for us.”

Stewart said she feels the community won't ever move past this horrific event but will grow from it by coming together.

“To see everybody just joining together as one not letting this derail us from a purpose of prayer and a purpose of coming to support one another and to hold each other up no matter what and I think that’s what Tulsa does", Stewart said.

