Starring in 1883 alongside his wife, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill had some trials and tribulations while filming the series. However, there were some perks to the Yellowstone origin story. It wasn’t all cowboy stuff all the time. Sometimes, they got to act! Knowing they had to up their game on camera in order to get more credibility from viewers, they took things to the next level.

MUSIC ・ 18 DAYS AGO