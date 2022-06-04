Kendrick Lamar Debuts ‘We Cry Together’ Short Film

Photo: Getty Images

Kendrick Lamar has debuted a short film for his Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers track “We Cry Together.” The film will be playing at Laemmle's Royal Theatre in West L.A. for the next 6 days until June 9, per HipHop N More .

The short film has been described as a "performance from Taylour Paige and Kendrick Lamar, presented by pgLang." The popular track follows the duo in a heated argument alongside an instrumental, with Paige acting as his girlfriend. "I swear, I'm tired of these emotional a**, ungrateful a** bitches (shut the f*ck up)/Unstable ass, confrontational a** dumb b*tches," Lamar raps. Paige responds, "you love a pity party, I won't show up / Always act like your sh*t don't stink, motherf*cker, grow up / Forever late for sh*t, won't buy sh*t, sit around and deny sh*t." You can purchase tickets to see “We Cry Together” here .

See the film's poster and a photo of the theater below.

The "HUMBLE." rapper announced a world tour shortly after dropping his fifth studio album. "The Big Steppers Tour" will kick off in Oklahoma City on July 19 with 37 North American dates total including stops in Brooklyn, Los Angeles, and Philadelphia. Baby Keem and Tanna Leone will be the openers for the tour which was given the slogan "Come help Mr. Morale get out of the box."