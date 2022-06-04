ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Gehring, Skenes lead Air Force to first regional win since 1967

By Tyler Bouldin
KXRM
KXRM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=344pQI_0g0iBFUq00

AUSTIN, Texas (KXRM) — Doyle Gehring tallied seven strikeouts in as many innings, and Paul Skenes and Sam Kulasingam each hit home runs to help the Air Force Falcons to a 5-1 win over the Dallas Baptist Patriots Saturday afternoon in an Austin Regional elimination game.

Air Force (31-28) opened the scoring in the bottom of the second inning on an RBI single by Trayden Tamiya, who followed two-out hits by Braydon Altorfer and Jay Thomason with his third hit of the regional.

The Falcons broke it open the following inning with four runs, highlighted by Sam Kulasingam’s first hit of the weekend — a solo home run to right field off DBU starting pitcher Chandler Arnold.

Blake Covin followed Kulasingam with a perfectly-placed bunt down the third-base line and advanced to second base on a throwing error. Two batters later, Covin scored on Skenes’ two-run home run to left.

Jake Greiving’s single and Altorfer’s walk moments later signaled the end of the day for Arnold.

Thomason, who had a game-high three hits in four at-bats, singled off Patriots reliever Brady Rose to bring home the Falcons’ fifth run.

Gehring, who set a career-high with 13 strikeouts against San Jose State in the Mountain West tournament, came up with his second-highest strikeout total (7) against Dallas Baptist and allowed just one earned run on three hits.

C.J. Dornak pitched the final two innings for the Falcons, retiring all six batters he faced.

Air Force will play either Texas or Louisiana Tech in another elimination game Sunday at noon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

Regional roundup: Texas ends Air Force’s stellar season

AUSTIN, Texas (KXRM) — Jake Greiving hit home runs in back-to-back at-bats and was one of five Air Force hitters with at least two hits in the Falcons’ 9-7 win over the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in an Austin Regional elimination game Sunday afternoon. Greiving and Gabriel Garcia each had three hits, with the latter smashing […]
AUSTIN, TX
Alamosa Valley Courier

Local athletes to compete in CHSCA All-State Games

ALAMOSA – A total of 11 athletes and two coaches from the San Luis Valley have been selected to participate in the annual Colorado High School Coaches Association All-State Games which will take place June 8-11 at the campus of Colorado State University Pueblo. The games will begin on...
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Sports
State
Colorado State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Austin, TX
KXRM

Skenes, Kulasingam snag All-American honors

AUSTIN, Texas (Air Force Athletics) — Collegiate Baseball announced its All-American selections, with Paul Skenes being named a First Team All-American as well as Sam Kulasingam picking up Third Team recognition. Skenes, the Mountain West Co-Pitcher of the Year owns a 10.1 K/9 to lead the Falcons, while his his 2.42 ERA was second among […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Texas tops Air Force behind 3 RBIs from Messinger, Todd

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Skyler Messinger went 4 for 5 with three RBIs, Austin Todd added three RBIs and No. 9 overall seed Texas beat Air Force 11-3 in the Austin Regional. Texas has won 12 of its last 15 games, which includes a loss to Oklahoma in the Big 12 championship. Air Force was […]
AUSTIN, TX
KKTV

U.S. Air Force Academy debuts new logo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The United States Air Force Academy released videos for their new logo on Tuesday. Officials say this will “show off the spirit across #youracademy”. The new Falcon logo incorporates their heritage and what they are building towards in the future. Officials say the...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Potential Broncos buyers must submit bids Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS — The four ownership groups that are trying to buy the Denver Broncos will have to submit their second bids by the end of the day on Monday, June 6. A Sports Illustrated reports says the will left by former team owner Pat Bowlen requires the team be sold to the highest bidder. […]
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Force#San Jose State#Louisiana Tech#The Air Force Falcons#Dbu#Dallas Baptist#Dornak
KXRM

Switchbacks shut out Las Vegas Lights FC

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — The top-two scorers for the Switchbacks each netted goals in Colorado Springs’ 3-0 win over Las Vegas Lights FC Friday night. Elvis Amoh opened the scoring in the 25th minute on a tic-tac-toe passing play. Matt Mahoney found Hadji Barry, where the latter touched a pass to Amoh, who rocketed […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
coloradotimesrecorder.com

Watch Out for Wolves in RINO, North of Denver

Throughout the month of June, there will be a series of events in RINO, north of Lodo in Denver, to support the return of the gray wolf in Colorado: Live music on June 24 by the local band, Lost Walks; an educational event on June 9 at the Patagonia store; a mural dedication on June 18; a wolf brewery passport, and more.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
KXRM

2nd annual Vincent Jackson Memorial Golf Tournament returns to Eisenhower Golf Club

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Vincent Jackson Memorial Golf Tournament will host its second annual tournament at the Eisenhower Golf Club on June 17. Tournament entry includes green fees, cart, range balls, apparel, food and beverages. Proceeds from this tournament will benefit the Salute to Scholars program, which supports higher education for military dependents graduating from […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Switchbacks FC vs Las Vegas Lights FC: Galactic Night

COLORADO SPRINGS — Get ready for an out-of-this-world match Friday at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs with a USL Championship match between Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC and Las Vegas Lights FC! Gameday details: Friday, June 3 at 7 P.M. Gates open @ 6 P.M. The First 5,000 in the gates get a Galactic Night saber Brought […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Arkansas couple missing out of Alamosa

ALAMOSA, Colo. — The Alamosa County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance locating a couple from Arkansas who were in the area recently. Robert and Mary Jane Bowman are from Garfield, Arkansas and were last seen in Alamosa County on June 1. They have not checked in with their Arkansas family. Robert is a […]
ALAMOSA, CO
KXRM

KXRM

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy