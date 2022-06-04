ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazing victim back in Eden Prairie

By Stuart Sudak
Eden Prairie Local News
 3 days ago

An Eden Prairie man severely injured in a hazing incident at a University of Missouri fraternity in October 2021 is back home but still not recovered from his injuries, an attorney for his family told a Missouri TV station.

Danny Santulli, a freshman at the college at the time of the incident, sustained alcohol-induced brain injuries during a pledge party at the now-closed Mizzou chapter of Phi Gamma Delta (also known as Fiji) house.

David Bianchi, the Santulli family’s attorney, said in a June 3 KMIZ story that Santulli is blind and cannot communicate or walk. The 2021 Eden Prairie High School graduate had been in a Colorado rehabilitation hospital.

Another Missouri TV station, KHQA, reported that Santulli’s mother quit her banking job to become her son’s full-time caregiver.

The incident that put Santulli in the hospital, according to KMIZ, has led to the fraternity’s recognition being withdrawn, proposed on-campus discipline sanctions against 13 University of Missouri students, and a recent criminal charge against a fraternity member.

KMIZ and KHQA reported that former fraternity member Alex Wetzler had been charged with two misdemeanor charges; one for supplying liquor to a minor or intoxicated person, the other for the purchase/attempt of purchase or possession of liquor by a minor.

Court documents say Wetzler provided Santulli with a beer bong and bought alcohol for another pledge.

In both stories, Bianchi questioned why Wetzler wasn’t charged with a felony for hazing. Wetzler’s scheduled court hearing is July 7.

Last month, Bianchi revealed Santulli’s family had settled with all 23 defendants in a lawsuit . Bianchi filed the lawsuit on behalf of Santulli’s family in January. Bianchi told reporters that the settlements were reached so Santulli could be well cared for in the coming years.

Bianchi filed a new petition in the lawsuit last week against two more fraternity members, including Wetzler.

Eden Prairie Local News

Eden Prairie, MN
Eden Prairie Local News (EPLN), is a nonprofit, non-partisan, citizen-run media organization. We provide local, accurate news and information about issues important to Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

