FOREST, Va. (WSET) — The more bagels, the better! Bacon St. Bagels is coming to the Forest area. They are opening a new truck off of Route 221 in the same parking lot as Rookie's. Jordan Hawkins, owner of Bacon St., said this has been in the works for over a year, and he is looking forward to what this will bring to the community.

FOREST, VA ・ 3 HOURS AGO