ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Swimmers splash into summer in Wheeling

By Dan Mayeres, Colin Roose
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bUsfd_0g0i9cdO00

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – While it may not be exactly sweltering today, there was more than enough warmth to make a dip in the water worth it.

And Wheeling took off those pool covers for the summer today at four of its facilities.

Swimmers put on their suits and jumped in at Garden Park, Bridge Park, Grandview and 36th Street.

All of those locations will now be open from noon to 6 every day for the season.

You can reserve your own pool party now too at wheelingrec.com or by calling 304-234-3641.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAP

Locals get a Taste of Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Taste of Parkersburg was back Saturday night after a two year hiatus due to Covid. People swarmed downtown, sipping on beers and good food. Live music filled the air and people happily soaked in the atmosphere, chatting with friends and family. It’s a tradition for...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

Power outage in Ohio, Marshall Counties until 1 a.m. Monday

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Appalachian Power is undergoing a scheduled power outage for maintenance Sunday night. According to the company’s outage map, more than 4,000 customers in Ohio and Marshall Counties are without power, stretching from Wheeling down to Moundsville. The power is scheduled to return at around 1 a.m. Monday morning. 7News and WTRF.com […]
WHEELING, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wheeling, WV
Sports
Wheeling, WV
Government
City
Wheeling, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling city pools open Saturday

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling city pools open this Saturday, June 4.  The facilities at Garden Park, Warwood, Bridge Park, Wheeling Island, Grandview, Wheeling Heights, 36th Street, and South Wheeling will be open from noon until 6 p.m., daily, weather permitting. Pools can also be parties. Anyone that wants to make a reservation can call the Parks and Recreation office at 304-234-3641, or you can book […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Joyful noise at Steubenville Gospel Night

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – There’s music for the mind and music for dancing…but Gospel Night in Steubenville was all about the spirit. Tonight more than a dozen groups and soloists made a joyful noise at the Berkman Amphitheater. It’s the fifth year for the showcase of religious talent, set against a beautiful Ohio River sunset. […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc
WTRF- 7News

17 High School Seniors awarded with anti-bullying award in Ohio and West Virginia

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Bordas & Bordas announced the names of the 17 students from schools in Ohio, Marshall, and Belmont counties who are recipients of the Bordas and Bordas Anti-Bullying Fighting for Justice Award. The 2022 award recipients: Jude Hannahs, Barnesville High School Jacob Shimble, Bellaire High School Donovan Stevens, Bellaire High School Damian […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Highlanders FC Gear for Home Opener

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Highlanders FC is just in its second season. It is undefeated so far and will be at the J.B. Chambers Memorial Field Saturday for its home opener. “We’re looking to build on year one which was a big success. We’ve already played 2 games. We’ve won one and tied one. […]
WHEELING, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
WTRF- 7News

Shadyside woman holds memorial yard sale in honor of her mom

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) — Now that the warm weather is hopefully here to stay, yard sale signs have started to pop up on the corner of streets everywhere.   Community members filled the sidewalks in Shadyside Saturday morning to find a good deal.   There were around 50 yard sales set up throughout the […]
SHADYSIDE, OH
WTRF- 7News

National Pike Wagon Train rolls through Belmont County

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)– Over in Belmont County, the National Pike Wagon Train went on a three-day excursion. The line of horses and wagons road on the historic road and made a few stops on the way.   They started Friday night and camped in Morristown at Lynn-Hunkler Memorial Park. Then on Saturday, they drove to […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
wajr.com

MUB begins University Avenue work this week

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Contractors working for the Morgantown Utility Board will begin a horizontal bore under University Avenue. Between June 6 and July 1 motorists should expect flaggers and traffic diversions between Patteson Drive and Evansdale Drive from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. This is the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Steubenville, OH

Steubenville, Ohio, is the "City of Murals." It's also the seat of and largest city in Jefferson County. According to legend, it's where they officially founded the state of Ohio. The builders of Fort Steuben, a 1786 fort inside the city's present boundaries, named it after the Prussian military officer...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
Your Radio Place

Airport Corner #26: Aerial Tour Update

By: Carl La Rue, local pilot & businessman. News, facts and personal opinion, speaking for himself and not as a representative of the airport or this website. Most progress that we humans engage in can be seen from the air, unless an attempt is made to disguise it, like weapons caches and military movements. What can’t be seen directly can be inferred by a myriad of clues.
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Final preparations underway for Wheeling Feeling Chili Cookoff

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Chili preparations are underway, but don’t worry, you don’t have to do any of the cooking. This Saturday, the 19th annual Wheeling Feeling Chili Cookoff expects around 2,500 guests to chow down on chili made from coast to coast at the Waterfront in Downtown Wheeling. Everyone is welcome to “chill” free […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

41K+
Followers
5K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy