Swimmers splash into summer in Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – While it may not be exactly sweltering today, there was more than enough warmth to make a dip in the water worth it.

And Wheeling took off those pool covers for the summer today at four of its facilities.

Swimmers put on their suits and jumped in at Garden Park, Bridge Park, Grandview and 36th Street.

All of those locations will now be open from noon to 6 every day for the season.

You can reserve your own pool party now too at wheelingrec.com or by calling 304-234-3641.

