ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

England beaten in Hungary, Italy hold Germany in Nations League

By AFP
World Soccer Talk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParis (AFP) – A tired England side went down to a surprise 1-0 defeat in Hungary in the UEFA Nations League on Saturday, while Germany had to come from behind to draw 1-1 with an inexperienced Italy team. RB Leipzig star Dominik Szoboszlai scored the only goal of...

worldsoccertalk.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Germany vs England: Talking points ahead of Nations League clash

England will look to bounce back from their surprise Nations League defeat to Hungary when they travel to face Germany on Tuesday night.The Three Lions beat their old foes en route to the Euro 2020 final last summer and will be hoping to repeat the feat to kick start their Nations League campaign.Here we take a look at the main talking points ahead of the meeting at the Allianz Arena.Pleas for calm before storms in MunichEngland boss Gareth Southgate has called on away supporters to behave in Munich and not leave him and his players “embarrassed” by causing trouble....
SPORTS
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Germany has points to prove against England

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Germany is looking for a marked improvement against England in coach Hansi Flick’s return to Munich for the Nations League encounter. England defeated Germany 2-0 almost a year ago at the European Championship in what proved to be Joachim Löw’s last game as coach. Flick took over and has restored some confidence to a Germany team that flopped at the 2018 World Cup and then at the pandemic-delayed Euro 2020 last year. But Flick’s team hasn’t looked convincing against any of the traditional heavyweights it’s played. Germany had to rely on Joshua Kimmich's equalizer to draw with Italy 1-1 in Bologna on Saturday, while it could only draw with the Netherlands in its previous game, a friendly, in March. “We have to do things better, no question, that’s why we’re here,” Flick said at the team base in Herzogenaurach on Monday. “It’s important that we take the next step.” England is also under pressure after losing in Hungary 1-0 on Saturday. Hungary will hope to build on that win when it plays Italy. Also on Tuesday, Finland hosts Montenegro, Romania visits Bosnia-Herzegovina, Turkey visits Lithuania, and Luxembourg plays in the Faeroe Islands.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Denmark gain a valuable Nations League win thanks to a wonderstrike from Jens Stryger Larsen against Ralf Rangnick's Austria... in a match delayed by 90 minutes due to power outage in Vienna

Ralf Rangnick's Austria stumbled in Vienna as they failed to follow his impressive start to international management in a 2-1 loss to Denmark. The kick-off was delayed by 90 minutes due to a power outtage in the city that saw fans using their phones to try and light the stadium.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Rediscover that goal-scoring threat, give Jude Bellingham licence to attack and don't allow Jamal Musiala to show us what we're missing! FIVE things England can deliver their fans against Germany after their desperate defeat in Hungary

England are looking to bounce back against Germany after suffering their first defeat to Hungary in 60 years in the Nations League on Saturday. England's 1-0 defeat came as a surprise - with Dominik Szoboszlai's second-half penalty being the difference between the two sides. The Three Lions now have just...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teemu Pukki
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Joshua Kimmich
Person
Jonas Hofmann
ClutchPoints

Germany vs England: How to watch, start time, preview & prediction for UEFA Nations League

In a clash of heavyweights, it’s Germany vs England at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Tuesday for an important Group A3 fixture in the UEFA Nations League. The Germans got off to a respectable start in this pod, playing to a 1-1 draw with the Italians on Saturday thanks to a late equalizer from Bayern man Joshua Kimmich. As for the Three Lions, they were quite disappointing on matchday 1, losing 1-0 to Hungary courtesy of a penalty kick from Dominik Szoboszlai.
UEFA
Daily Mail

NATIONS LEAGUE ROUND-UP: Northern Ireland held to goalless draw in Cyprus, leaving them winless after their first two matches, while North Macedonia and Malta pick up away victories

Northern Ireland were held to a 0-0 draw by Cyprus on Sunday in their second match of the Nations League. Ian Baraclough's side were looking to bounce back from their 1-0 defeat against Greece on Thursday in their first match of the competition. However, it was the hosts who came...
WORLD
The Associated Press

Titleholder France held by Croatia to 1-1 in Nations League

SPLIT, Croatia (AP) — Titleholder France failed to rebound from its opening defeat in the Nations League after it was held by Croatia to 1-1 on Monday. Midfielder Adrien Rabiot broke the deadlock after the break and substitute Andrej Kramarić equalized from the spot late for Croatia not to lose to France for the first time in 11 years.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall, whose penalty save against Serbia in Belgrade sent them to Euro 2020, announces his international retirement

Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall has retired from international football after winning 47 caps for his country. The 37-year-old's crowning moment for Scotland came when he saved Alexander Mitrovic's penalty to send his nation to Euro 2020. It was their first major international tournament for 22 years. Marshall will continue to...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#The Uefa Nations League#Rb Leipzig
Daily Mail

Gary Lineker leads the plaudits for Harry Kane after striker scores his 50th goal for England, with fans hailing him as the 'greatest goalscorer of his generation and 'a complete No 9'

Former England striker Gary Lineker led the plaudits for Harry Kane after he became only the second man to reach 50 goals for the Three Lions. The Tottenham striker reached his half-century of international goals to rescue England from defeat in Germany on Tuesday night. Kane has taken just 71...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
Country
Scotland
Country
Hungary
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Lionel Messi scores personal best five goals for Argentina in friendly blowout win over Estonia

For just the second time in his career and the first time with the Argentina national team, Lionel Messi has scored five goals in a single game. The superstar put together a performance for the ages as the South Americans destroyed Estonia in a friendly on Sunday, 5-0. Just days after beating Italy in the 2022 Finalissima at Wembley, Argentina traveled to Spain for this friendly that figured to be one sided, but nobody saw this coming.
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy