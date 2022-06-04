ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Hungary beats England 1-0; Italy and Germany draw 1-1 in NL

By ANDREW DAMPF
SFGate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROME (AP) — England slumped to its first loss to Hungary in six decades by 1-0 in the Nations League on Saturday. Dominik Szoboszlai converted a second-half penalty after being fouled by Reece James. The last time Hungary beat England came at the 1962 World Cup, with England...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Germany has points to prove against England

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Germany is looking for a marked improvement against England in coach Hansi Flick’s return to Munich for the Nations League encounter. England defeated Germany 2-0 almost a year ago at the European Championship in what proved to be Joachim Löw’s last game as coach. Flick took over and has restored some confidence to a Germany team that flopped at the 2018 World Cup and then at the pandemic-delayed Euro 2020 last year. But Flick’s team hasn’t looked convincing against any of the traditional heavyweights it’s played. Germany had to rely on Joshua Kimmich's equalizer to draw with Italy 1-1 in Bologna on Saturday, while it could only draw with the Netherlands in its previous game, a friendly, in March. “We have to do things better, no question, that’s why we’re here,” Flick said at the team base in Herzogenaurach on Monday. “It’s important that we take the next step.” England is also under pressure after losing in Hungary 1-0 on Saturday. Hungary will hope to build on that win when it plays Italy. Also on Tuesday, Finland hosts Montenegro, Romania visits Bosnia-Herzegovina, Turkey visits Lithuania, and Luxembourg plays in the Faeroe Islands.
SOCCER
FOX Sports

UEFA Nations League: Italy bests Hungary, Germany ties England

The third edition of the UEFA Nations League continues Tuesday in cities all over Europe, with featured matches broadcast across the FOX Sports family of networks (and streamed on the FOX Sports app). Kicking things off on FS2, Italy slid past Hungary at Dino Manuzzi in Cesena, Italy. Elsewhere, Germany...
UEFA
The Independent

Wales’s World Cup fixtures: Dates, kick-off times and full schedule for Qatar 2022 games

Wales face a showdown with neighbours England at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.Rob Page’s side beat Ukraine in the play-off final in Cardiff to book Wales’s place at the World Cup for the first time since 1958. And they were drawn against England, Iran and USA in Group B.Spain and Germany have been drawn in a tough-looking Group E with Japan and either Costa Rica or New Zealand, while Portugal meet Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea in a well-balanced Group H. Hosts Qatar will kick-off the tournament against Ecuador, before taking on Senegal and Netherlands.The tournament Qatar begins on...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teemu Pukki
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Roberto Mancini
Person
Gianluigi Donnarumma
Person
Lorenzo Pellegrini
Person
Joshua Kimmich
CBS Sports

Italy vs. Hungary pick: UEFA Nations League live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, time, odds, news

After drawing at home to Germany, Roberto Mancini's Italy will face Hungary in their second match of the Nations League group stage. Hungary are coached by an Italian manager, Marco Rossi, who is the man behind the recent success of the national team that reached the Euros last summer and drew against both France and Germany in an extremely difficult group. On the other hand, Italy have embarked on a new cycle after losing the Finalissima against Argentina at Wembley and failing to qualify for this winter's FIFA World Cup.
UEFA
ClutchPoints

Germany vs England: How to watch, start time, preview & prediction for UEFA Nations League

In a clash of heavyweights, it’s Germany vs England at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Tuesday for an important Group A3 fixture in the UEFA Nations League. The Germans got off to a respectable start in this pod, playing to a 1-1 draw with the Italians on Saturday thanks to a late equalizer from Bayern man Joshua Kimmich. As for the Three Lions, they were quite disappointing on matchday 1, losing 1-0 to Hungary courtesy of a penalty kick from Dominik Szoboszlai.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Italy#Ap#The Nations League
The Guardian

England, Germany and a low-energy state of Nations League affairs

Gareth Southgate and the lads went for a nice walk in Budapest last weekend. They took in Heroes Square, St Stephen’s Basilica, the magnificent parliament buildings, Buda Castle and the rolling blue Danube, and at some point during their relaxed stroll around the vibrant Mitteleuropean wonder, they absent-mindedly lost their opening Nations League fixture. Ah well, never mind, who cares. Not The Fiver, that’s for certain. Nor, we strongly suspect, do you. The players surely can’t be bothered, if their signal disregard on Saturday for giving new England broadcaster Channel 4 bang for their buck is anything to go by. This much we know.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Lionel Messi scores all five in Argentina rout of Estonia

Lionel Messi fired a warning to Argentina’s World Cup rivals after scoring all five goals in a 5-0 friendly win over Estonia in Spain.Messi’s haul followed his country’s impressive 3-0 win over Italy in the Finalissima – a game between the respective champions of South America and Europe – at Wembley on Wednesday.It marked the first time the 34-year-old has scored five goals in one international game and the second time in his career, after a similar feat in Barcelona’s 7-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen in 2012.Messi posted on Instagram: “We could not close the season better. We won the...
SOCCER
CBS Sports

Wales vs. Ukraine live score: Updates on World Cup qualifying playoff with spot in Qatar up for grabs

Wales and Ukraine meet in a decisive FIFA World Cup qualifier set for Sunday with a spot in Qatar on the line. The winners of this playoff encounter will join the United States, England and Iran in Group B. The Welsh have already eliminated Austria from Path A back in March while the Ukrainians dumped Scotland out earlier this week with a dominant road win. This meeting is the final UEFA zone qualifier because Ukraine's involvement was postponed due to the ongoing Russian invasion. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. ET.
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Argentina
Country
France
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Hungary
Country
Germany
Place
Rome, IT

Comments / 0

Community Policy