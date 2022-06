Coronavirus cases continue to increase in Citrus County, a trend that is being seen across Florida and the country. There were 321 new cases of the virus in Citrus County during the week ending June 2. That left a total of 31,019 people in the county having been infected since the onset of the pandemic in 2020. That’s just over a fifth of the county’s population.

CITRUS COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO