Maryland men’s basketball has picked up a commitment from class of 2023 shooting guard Jahnathan Lamothe, he announced on Sunday. Lamothe recently took an official visit to College Park from June 2-3, and he declared his commitment to the program just a couple of days later. He chose Maryland over the likes of Georgetown, UCF — both schools where he also took official visits — and Penn State.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO